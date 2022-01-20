Kirsten and Emer are ice-cool

Kirsten Bonnar and Emer O'Connor, St Mary's Secondardy School Macroom, winners of a 'Highly Commended Award' for their BT Young Scientist Exhibition project, What Ice Cube Is The Most Efficient.

TWENTY seven students at St Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom were glued to their laptop screens at lunch-time on Friday when the prize winners were announced online for this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

With 12 projects qualified for the final bouts, St. Mary’s was the school with the most qualified projects in the country. As teacher Jennifer Butler pointed out, it was actually two less than last year’s complement!

Emer O’Connor and Kirsten Bonnar were successful in securing a ‘highly commended’ certificate for their project, What Ice Cube Is The Most Efficient.

“It is such a fantastic opportunity for our girls and we really appreciate all the hard work involved,” said Arlene O’Donoghue,of St. Mary’s, describing the experience a marvellous learning experience. “The 12 groups went through three rigorous rounds of judging via Microsoft Teams with professors and college lecturers from around the country. We are very proud of all participants.”