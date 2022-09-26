Kilworth man facing 12 charges over daytime car ‘rampage’ in Fermoy

A 21-year-old Kilworth man has appeared before Mallow District Court in connection with an incident in Fermoy over the weekend in which a vehicle struck two cars and a horse box before reversing into a garda patrol car.

Jonathan Woodside of Kilally West, Kilworth, appeared before Mallow District Court this morning (Monday) where he faced 12 charges in relation to the alleged incident on Saturday, including taking his father’s car; injury to a named person; property damage and possession of a flick-knife.

Detective Garda Dave O’Shea arrested Mr Woodside, a student, on Dublin Road, Fermoy, on Saturday, September 24, at 3.55pm.

The court heard that the defendant is alleged to have taken his father’s car before driving from Kilally, Kilworth, to Fermoy.

On McCurtain Street in Fermoy, the accused narrowly avoided pedestrians and cars and went on “what can only be described as a rampage”, causing extensive damage to a horsebox and a car. It was also alleged that Mr Woodside collided with a car being driven by an 87-year-old woman.

Detective O’Shea said he then spotted the car on the Cork Road, driving back into town, and was forced to move onto the hard shoulder. The patrol car had its blue lights and siren on when the accused reversed into it, damaging the vehicle, the court heard.

The accused was in possession of a flick-knife when arrested.

Mr Woodside made a full admission when questioned and there were eyewitnesses, video footage and dash-cam footage from the car the defendant was driving, the court heard.

The court heard Mr Woodside fully co-operated with Gardaí and was remorseful. He also expressed concern for those injured.

Gardaí objected to bail and Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said he expected other charges will be filed.

Judge John Keane said the court would not grant bail in the absence of a psychiatrist’s evaluation, and he remanded Mr Woodside in custody to appear again in Mallow next Monday via video link.