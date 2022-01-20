Kilcorney water woes set to be remedied

CONFIRMATION that Irish Water is to replace 1.3 km aging and dilapidated mains pipes serving houses in Kilcorney will comes as music to the ears of the local community.

The company has confirmed that work to replace the ‘problematic’ pipes in the Stonefield area, which have been the cause of numerous breaks and water outages, will commence before the end of the month.

The project, part of the company’s National Leakage reduction Programme, will take place along a 1,300 metre stretch of the L1119 road due west towards Millstreet from Moll McCarthy’s Bridge.

The works, which the company said would take in the region of five-weeks to complete, will involve laying new service connections from the water mains to properties and connecting them to the water supply.

Irish Water spokesperson Steven Blennerhassett said replacing the old water pipes would reduce drinking water lost by leakage and bring all-round improvement to the quality of drinking water.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there may be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times,” said Mr Blennerhassett.

“Works will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term disruption to supply and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours notice before any planned outages,” he added.