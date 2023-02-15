Kilbrin GAA Drama group returns with three act play ‘I’m the One for You’

Cast members of Kilbrin GAA looking ahead to their production of "I'm the One for You". Front Row: Ivan O'Sullivan, Angela Lyons, Beatrice Daly; back row: Pat Drumm, Ashleigh O'Sullivan, Micheál O'Riordan, Una Cremin, Celine Hayes and Edwin Casey.

Following a three-year lapse, Kilbrin GAA returns with their drama presentation ‘I’m the One for You’ commencing on Friday, February 25 that’s sure to generate appeal.

Traditionally, Kilbrin is associated with stage entertainment and patrons can look ahead to a production not to be missed.

Producer Celine Hayes comes from a strong GAA presence and is no stranger to drama in the Duhallow region, having played lead roles in the Castlemagner Drama group’s presentations of “Moll” and “Big Maggie over the years.

“All involved in this production worked very hard over the past three months and everything is in order ahead of five performances. There is a strong history of drama in Kilbrin in addition to variety shows such as Tops of the Town which were popular in Kilbrin and we’re just continuing into a new era”, she said.

‘I’m the One for You’, written by Jimmy Keary, is a three-act comedy about the struggle to find love in rural Ireland, centring on a story about a middle-aged farmer Gerry O’Malley (Edwin Casey), and his household duties helped by cleaner Dorrie Sinnott (Angela Lyons) who fancies the farmer. However Dorrie is eyed by another bachelor farmer (Ronan O’Sullivan) as a newcomer to the village, divorcee Ruth Hickey (Una Cremin) strikes up a rapport with Gerry.

“There are twists and turns to a hilarious play and audiences will enjoy the production. Unfortunately Covid put a halt on our drama for the past three years, previous plays written by Jimmy Keary have gone down a treat”, said Celine.

There is a mix of experienced talent involved in addition to newcomers Ashleigh O’Sullivan, Micheál O’Riordan and Pat Drumm. Since the previous staging, Kilbrin GAA regrets the passing of former cast member and great friend Niall O’Sullivan.

“We’re dedicating this year’s production to Niall, he was a member of our group from the beginning and brought to us the most wonderful sense of fun and community. No one could tell a story quite like Niall and we were extremely privileged to have Niall part of our group”, said Celine.

Kilbrin’s Community Centre is well equipped to stage such undertakings and the drama has become a source of revenue for Kilbrin GAA club. Patrons far and wide have supported previous productions, their presence rightly acknowledging the talents of cast members that won the admiration of packed houses down through the years.

Curtains rise for the 2023 staging on Friday, February 25 and continues on the following two nights at 8pm nightly. To meet demand, the show continues on Saturday and Sunday, March 4/5.