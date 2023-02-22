Kieran O’Donnell admits ‘rookie error’ after he forgets to oppose PBP Bill to extend eviction ban

Newly appointed planning minister, Kieran O’Donnell, has admitted to a ‘rookie mistake’ after a People Before Profit Bill to extend the eviction ban got a second reading as he was talking to the Taoiseach when Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asked if the proposal was being opposed.

Minister O’Donnell gave no answer and the Ceann Comhairle noted that the Bill was not being opposed and could proceed to the next stage.

Mr O’Donnell protested shortly afterwards, saying he was in fact "opposing the Bill".

The Ceann Comhairle replied "You did not oppose it. You cannot come in afterwards", before Richard Boyd Barrett added "You are too late".

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin chimed in: "Twice he asked you."

Mr O’Donnell asked for "an indulgence" from the Ceann Comhairle and pleaded that it was ‘a rookie error’.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said: "He missed it. He is asleep at the wheel." Mr Boyd Barrett added: "The rules are the rules."

"The decision was made and I am not prepared to have it unmade," the Ceann Comhairle replied.

The People Before Profit party’s Eviction Ban Bill 2022, which proposes to extend the ban for a year, before a review, will now advance to the next stage.