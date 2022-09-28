Key route in Charleville closed due to dangerous building

The affected building cordoned off and the closed road at Smith's Lane, Charleville.

The main western artery for Charleville town has been closed off this week due to safety concerns over one of the street’s several derelict buildings, and a local Councillor has lamented the repercussions this will have for traffic locally, particularly at school time.

Cork County Council announced the temporary closure, in both directions, of Smith’s Lane on Tuesday after receiving reports of a dangerous structure, cutting it off from pedestrians and motorists.

This is proving particularly problematic for the three schools situated along the route – St Mary’s Secondary School, St Joseph’s Infants’ School, and St Anne’s Primary School – and it remains unclear when the closure will be lifted.

The Council has put diversions in place and apologised for an inconvenience the decision has caused. Discussions have taken place between the property owner and the local authority to make the site safe.

“Hopefully it will be fixed sooner rather than later, but we don’t want to see a street like that closed for any length of time,” Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle told The Corkman.

“It’s the main western artery for the town, have no doubt about it.

“Things are removing reasonably well at the moment, but it’s very awkward at school time. You’re talking about close to 500 pupils going to the three schools there.

“In fairness to the owner, he has said he is going to do something about it.”

The route is also home to three housing estates and several sports clubs, further complicating matters along a roadway frequently used by motorists travelling between the town and Kerry and West Limerick.

Dereliction has long been a contentious topic in the town, and as recently as last June, The Corkman wrote, “Some of the buildings have been sliding into dereliction for over 20 years or more.”

The same article placed emphasis on Smith’s Lane, “where a visitor’s first impression of Charleville is of ugly derelict buildings on either side of the street, after they pass the schools.”

Commenting on the state of the buildings, Charleville Community Forum chair Evelyn O’Keeffe said,

“To see such a historic street literally falling down around us, and as a town all we can currently do is watch.

“We see these buildings, once homes and family businesses, stand derelict for years. Now they are a real danger to the hundreds of students who walk up and down it each day to the three schools on Smiths Lane and the local park,” she said.

Cllr Doyle said he is hopeful that – with the current focus on regenerating derelict settings, and the street’s prime location within the town – a brighter future can be secured for Smith’s Lane.