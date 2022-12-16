Kerry man who acted as getaway driver for burglary team in Cork has 12-year sentence upheld

The Court of Appeal has upheld the 12-year sentence imposed on a getaway driver who was part of a burglary gang targeting elderly people's homes when they went to mass.

The appeal was dismissed on Thursday to the anger of supporters of John Faulkner (40) who attended court, one of whom called out to the judges "rats" and "scumbags".

Tralee native Faulkner of Adelaide Place, St Luke's, Cork, went on trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in April of last year in connection with a burglary at a home belonging to an elderly couple at Freemont, Charleville, Co Cork, on October 19, 2019. The couple were aged 86 and 89 at the time.

Faulkner had pleaded not guilty to all charges. At trial, his defence team claimed Faulkner could have been dropping off two men off to visit friends.

However, in April 2021, a jury unanimously found Faulkner guilty of the burglary in addition to charges of dangerous driving and endangerment.

In sentencing Faulkner to 12 years for the burglary offence, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said people like Faulkner had forced pensioners into lockdown "long before the pandemic struck".

He furthermore sentenced Faulkner to two years for the endangerment offence and to six months for the dangerous driving offence.

Faulkner was also disqualified for driving for 20 years with Judge Ó Donnabháin saying that the accused had "manically" driven away from gardaí in a dangerous manner in order to evade arrest. The judge said the gang was "bringing terror to innocent people" and that Faulkner "knew his customers - elderly people in remote rural areas".

"He engaged in manic driving to get away from the gardai. I am surprised nobody was killed. There is no element of remorse here," said Judge Ó Donnabháin.

Detective Superintendent Vincent O'Sullivan, who led the garda investigation, resulting in officers lying in wait at the house under the code name 'Operation Mass', said that Faulkner had committed a similar robbery involving pensioners in 2007.

He said Faulkner and one of the three men involved in the Freemont robbery had also targeted the home of two elderly siblings.

The trial heard that with the permission of the homeowner gardai installed six officers in the house and two outside the property after they acted on information that a robbery was due to take place there.

The State's case was that during the course of the afternoon of the robbery a car arrived in the area and two men got out and went into a field.

The court was told that Faulkner was driving the car to the home of the two pensioners and passed them on their way to mass.

Gardai then heard noises at the house and two men were arrested.

Faulkner then got involved in a car chase with gardaí, driving at speeds of up to 150kmph, before he lost control and crashed into an unmarked garda car.

In appealing the sentence, Faulkner's lawyers argued that the sentence was disproportionate when two of his co-accused had been sentenced to nine years with two suspended, notwithstanding their guilty pleas.

Counsel for Faulkner submitted the headline sentence of 12 years was "excessive" and that the trial judge had not sentenced Faulkner to 12 years for the entirety of the offending but rather for the burglary on its own.

In dismissing the appeal today (THURSDAY) at the three-judge court, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said it was "obvious from the trial judge's remarks that the sentence of 12 years was imposed in respect of all the offending".

"The judge properly considered whether or not he would impose consecutive sentences in respect of them but applied the totality principle and accordingly imposed a global sentence," said Mr Justice McCarthy.

"We think the judge is right in taking the view that a lengthier period of imprisonment than might have been appropriate in a case of burglary simpliciter was required here," he said.

"It is clear that the basis upon which he arrived at the sentence was because of the additional offences, using burglary as the gauge offence," said Mr Justice McCarthy, who added that there was "rightly" no mitigation in the case in the absence of any guilty plea or remorse.

Mr Justice McCarthy then dismissed the appeal to the anger of Faulkner's supporters in court, one of whom called out to the judges, "rats" and "scumbags".