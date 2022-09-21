Kanturk’s Darragh lands dream job as TG4 Euro presenter

Darragh Ó Caoimh from Kanturk is the co-presenter with Today FM radio presenter Louise Cantillon of TG4's Junior Eurovision. Photograph by Eamon Ward

COLÁISTE Treasa past pupil, award winning UCC Law Graduate and Fulbright scholarship winner Darragh Ó Caoimh has added another feather to his cap this Autumn with his debut as presenter on TG4’s Junior Eurovision.

The young man from Kanturk is co-presenting the prestigious show with Louise Cantillon, who doubles up as as Today FM disc jockey, which is screened on TG4 every Sunday evening, with repeats in midweek.

For the first time ever, the Irish public will have their say in choosing Ireland’s young contestant. In the grand final this year, a viewer vote will select the winner!

Over the series the best young singers, aged 9-14, from around Ireland will compete in the competition. This year the song contest will take place in Armenia in front of millions of viewers.

The prize at stake for the eventual winner is incredible. Last year

Maiú Levi Lawlor from Greystones, Co. Wicklow rocked a full house in La Seine Musicale in Paris with his song “Saor” and was watched live on TV in 19 different countries across the continent.

Darragh has had a hectic few months of it having recently been awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to go teaching Irish in the USA for the next year.

During his UCC career Darragh was a member of the An Chuallacht team which won the BréagChúirt Uí Dhálaigh moot court competition, a debating contest which has competing lawyers argue a moot legal case in front of a judge.