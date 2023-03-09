Kanturk Scouts are ‘Beavering’ away

Cubs who were invested at the Kanturk Scouts Investiture Event in the Edel Quinn Hall pictured with Leaders Paul Smith, Frank Mulcahy, Derval Costello and Janet Heeran.

Mark Madrasz, Zoe Kavanagh Smith, Edah Tobin and Ronan Mulcahy were at the Kanturk Scouts Investiture Ceremony in the Edel Quinn Hall.

Adam Kerm Linehan and Sarah O’ Rahilly Drew adventuring during the Kanturk Scouts Investiture Ceremony in the Edel Quinn Hall

Liam O’ Connor, Dylan McAuliffe and Aidan Cox having fun at the Kanturk Scouts Investiture Ceremony in the Edel Quinn Hall. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Beavers who were invested at the Kanturk Scouts Investiture Event in the Edel Quinn Hall pictured with Leaders Ann Keller, Frank Mulcahy, Michelle Howard and Esther O’ Sullivan.

There was an air of excitement and adventure in the Edel Quinn Hall in Kanturk last Friday night when the local Scouts held their investiture ceremony and welcomed new members into the group.

Tents erected in the hall added to the atmosphere and echoed the scouting theme of the event.

“Children enjoy making friends and being in nature,” said Frank Mulch, Scout leader. “It is wonderful to see the children and their parents making the Kanturk community stronger,” he added.

Many of the children mentioned that camping was their favourite scouting activity, especially singing campfire songs and savouring food cooked in the great outdoors.

“Some of the older Scouts and Venturers have been friends since they started in Beavers, aged six,” said Janet Heeran, one of the volunteer leaders and mom of two Scouts.

“I think scout friends have such fun and adventures together, they know they can rely on each other,” she added.

Kanturk Scouts Group is open to all and is accepting new members from age six in Beavers, to age 18 in Venturers.

“If anyone wishes to find out more they can contact us through the Kanturk Scouts Facebook page,” said Janet. “We welcome new members throughout the year.”