Kanturk Rugby Club celebrates 50 years in style

﻿IN glorious sunshine on Saturday, Kanturk Rugby Club welcomed back some of its past players to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of winning the Munster Challenge Cup.

The Munster Junior Challenge Cup team played a ‘friendly’ against some of the Kanturk Golden Oldies. With a great crowd turning out to see past players throw on the jersey that has meant so much to them, there were great laughs and some hard hits on the day. The Munster Junior Challenge team came out worthy winners over Kanturk selection 20pts to 10pts.

In the clubhouse after the game, we heard from past captains who had some treasured stories to share.

Kanturk RFC also honoured some past members who are no longer with us. A presentation was made to the family of past captain Bill O’Keeffe and also to the family of our long serving club doctor, Cormac Lyons. There was also a special mention for club stalwart Breda McAuliffe.

To round off the day nicely, everyone gathered inside the clubhouse to watch Ireland beat England to win the Grand Slam.

Kanturk Rugby Club would like to thank everyone involved in making the day the success it was. Special thanks to all the players who travelled from all corners of the world to be with us. It was an incredibly special day and underlines the fondness and camaraderie found in rugby that lasts a lifetime.

Sponsored Basketball Marathon

Kanturk Basketball Club would like to thank everyone who helped to make their sponsored charity basketball marathon, which was held last Saturday, the great success that it was.

From early on Saturday when the youngest members of the club started to play until the coaches and parents along with some of the older players played at the end of the evening there was a great buzz around the gym. The club would like to thank all the parents for bringing the children to play and all who brought food and refreshments for those who were playing.

They also want to thank all those who took sponsorship cards to help to raise money for charity and also to raise money for the Cork County Board for the the team that will travel to Barcelona in June to take part in The Eurobasket Basketball Tournament. This is a very prestigious tournament and this will be the first time an Irish team has been invited. Kanturk will be represented when Sam Lynch came through the trials and was selected for the team.

If you have not already contributed to the fundraiser you can still do so by contacting any club officer or member. Cards will be collected over the next week or two and then the monies collected will be given to local charities.

Dawn Mass at Blackwater Source

IRD Duhallow will host a dawn Mass at the source of the Blackwater in Ballydesmond on Friday, 24th of March.

Assembly at 6.45am sharp. For further information please contact Stephanie Moynihan on 029-60633.

‘Annie - the TY Show’ in Meelin

Boherbue Comprehensive School presents ‘Annie - the TY Show’ in Meelin Community Hall on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th March. Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Please phone (029) 76032 for tickets (€10 each).

Big Fun Quiz

A Big fun quiz for 3rd-6th class pupils will be held in Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Kanturk, on Friday, March 24th from 7-9.15 pm, teams of 4, €5 per child.

Great Prizes for 3rd/4 th class category and 5th/6th class category, Raffle and shop on the night. A great night guaranteed, all welcome.

Kanturk Town Park Closed for Essential Maintenance

Kanturk Town Park will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week for essential maintenance work. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Scoil Mhuire Basketball Town League

THE Scoil Mhuire Town League will take place next week. Primary schools will battle it out in the hopes of winning the SMK Town League trophy as well as the MVP (Most Valuable Player) trophy. Can anyone topple the reigning champions from Meelin?

Daffodil Day, 24th March

Marion and Helen are hosting a coffee morning in the Temperance Hall, Strand Street in aid of Daffodil Day on Friday 24th March.

You are asked to please pop in for a cuppa and a chat. All donations of baking are welcome. Marion and Helen are looking forward to seeing you all on the day between 10am and 1pm. It’s the day we take back from cancer. Every donation makes a difference.

Darkness into Light 2023

Eddie Walsh and Donal Mannix were with the Lord Mayor of Cork at the launch of Darkness Into Light 2023 which took place in UCC on Tuesday last.

This year’s Darkness into Light walk takes place on May 6th at 4.15am starting at the Edel Quinn Hall. Please support Pieta House by registering now. Just Google ‘darkness into light’ and follow the steps. There will also be a registration evening in Kanturk as we get closer to the date of the walk.

Grow Community Mental Health Peer Support Group

Grow’s Community Mental Health Peer Support Group hold their meetings every Monday at 2pm in Linn Gorm, Kanturk.

Grow is a 12 step programme which aids recovery from anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. The meetings are totally confidential, free to attend, anonymous, small in numbers, relaxed and friendly. No referrals are needed, just come along. You will be most welcome. If you would like more information on Grow, please log onto www.grow.ie or Telephone Noreen on 0861726004.

Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’ for Marymount Hospice

Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’ is at the City Hall, Cork on Saturday 25th March at 8pm.

This is a benefit concert for Marymount Hospice by East Cork Choral Society. Tickets, €20/€30, will be available at the door, from society members, Promusica, and on eventbrite.ie.

Elijah is a wonderful work depicting the biblical telling of the prophet. The music covers a range of emotional expressions with prayerful, weary, defiant, beautiful, and dramatic sections.

Glen Theatre SHOWS

The Glen Theatre, Banteer have a great programme of upcoming events. On Saturday 25th March Ann Gildea presents ‘How to Get the Menopause and Enjoy It’ and on Sunday 2nd April it’s Scottish singer Brandon McPhee.