Kanturk remembers beloved teacher Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy, renowned mathematics teacher, who sadly passed away on February 13th was mourned not only by her family, who were devastated at losing a wife and mother, but by many hundreds of former pupils who came from all corners of the county and beyond to offer their condolences and to share in the family’s grief.

Mary (née O’Sullivan) spent her entire career teaching mathematics at Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk.

Born in 1954, she was reared in Tullylease. Her father died when she was just 5 years old and her mother, widowed at the age of 40, raised her five children on a modest farm in Ballagh.

In the 70’s the family moved to Coolageela, Kanturk. Mary received her secondary education in Drumcollogher and graduated with a degree from UCC in 1972. She received an immediate appointment as a maths teacher at Scoil Mhuire.

She married Liam Murphy, a well known local auctioneer and farmer, in 1977 and they lived with their four children in nearby Lisnacon.

But it was her role as a mathematics teacher that she established herself and, indeed, Scoil Mhuire as a driving force in achieving excellent results in both Junior and Leaving Certificate examinations on an annual basis. It was widely accepted by both students and her teaching colleagues that she was totally dedicated to her subject and her pursuit of getting the best from each student was relentless. Whether a student was a high achiever or had moderate ability mattered little to Mary. What she sought from all her pupils was maximum effort and in this she led by example.

The level of appreciation from her former pupils, as recounted in her condolences, bore testimony to the standard and values she inculcated in her students.

She is survived by her husband, Liam, her son Michael and three daughters, Siobhan, Sile and Moira.

There were five words that were repeated many, many times over the days of her funeral and since: ‘she was a wonderful teacher’. May she rest in peace.