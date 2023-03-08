Kanturk power company’s price promise generates comeback

Waterpower Engineering MD, Dan Twomey. Customers are flocking to the company which is offering power at cost plus a management fee, which is signficantly cheaper than its larger rivals.

A Duhallow power company which counselled customers to seek a new provider when the price of raw power doubled during the summer of 2021 is experiencing a resurgence of fortunes as people are returning in their droves to the firm.

Back in August of 2021, Dan Twomey, the Managing Director and founder of Waterpower Ltd, took the unprecedented step of writing to his customers to ask them to move to other providers as the cost of raw power had doubled in the space of four months leading up to August.

While a large portion of Waterpower’s customers did leave at that time – around 70 per cent, Dan estimates – they’re now coming back in their droves as the provider’s current pricing model is more than competitive with other providers who have put up their prices significantly due to fuel price increases brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We had more than 200 customers come back last month,” he said. “Our price promise is that we will charge cost price plus a management fee.

“We’ve had some customers who went to fixed price deals elsewhere in 2021, and now they’re being charged up to 80 cent a unit.”

Back in 2021, the price per unit that Waterpower was charging customers was around 14c, but they had to pay 24-28 cent or more per unit.

“That couldn’t carry on so we had to change our model,” the winner of a special recognition award at the 2019 North Cork Business and Tourism Awards told The Corkman.

“Things looked grim back then, but we changed our model and we’re now back and thriving.”

He said the big players in the market were able to offer huge discounts to new customers – but these have now expired and people are having to pay the full price for their power.

The Waterpower MD was among a number of electricity providers recently contacted by Energy Minister Eamon Ryan.

“It was a Zoom call after five in the evening and he was flanked by three advisers – he was contacting all the suppliers to find out how we were doing. He asked me for my thoughts and I gave them to him,” he said.

He said that red tape led to some people who had installed solar power or wind power at their business not being allowed to sell spare power back to the grid.

The Waterpower MD said that his company was now buying back power from customers who were generating their own electricity through solar panels, and this was an added reason to return to the firm.



