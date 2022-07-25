Kanturk native who co-founded the Irish Pastoral Centre in Boston honoured with prestigious award

THE Kanturk-born pastor who co-founded the Boston-based Irish Pastoral Centre (IPC) has been honoured by the Carnegie Corporation of New York for his outstanding contribution in helping new immigrants acclimatise to life in the US.

Fr Daniel Finn is among 34 recipients from 32 countries, including Canadian-born musician Neil Young, to be honoured under the Corporations 2022 ‘Great Immigrants’ awards scheme.

The Corporation, a grant-making foundation was founded in 1911 by celebrated industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to ‘promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding’.

Each year on July 4 the Corporation honours a select group of naturalised American citizens who have ‘enriched and strengthened our nation and democracy through their actions and contributions’.

As in previous years the 2022 recipients come from a wide range of backgrounds including education, the arts, law enforcement, public service, healthcare, business and community based social advocates.

When Daniel Finn moved to Billerica in Massachusetts in 1962 with his family at the age of 18 he had no idea what he wanted to do after attending the local high school, which he admitted had seemed to him “as strange a venue as the bar scheme in Star Wars”.

After eventually deciding to go into the priesthood, he attended St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, was ordained in 1972 and the following year became a US citizen.

For more than two-decades Fr Finn served as pastor at St Mark’s Church and St Ambrose Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

In 1987 in he played a pivotal role in the foundation of the IPC, with his experience as an immigrant ending up greatly shaping his career as a pastor and chaplain.

The current chaplain and Community Outreach coordinator with the IPC, Fr Finn has spent years helping new immigrants from different nations diverse backgrounds acclimate to life in the US and acquire citizenship.

Driven by his philosophy that “we must bring what we have started in Church out onto the street” Fr Finn has helped oversee the development of various outreach programmes including Citizenship and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), a Youth Summer Program, Faith Sharing groups and a Food Pantry.

“War, harsh economic conditions, persecution — all these and more drive people to these shores to make a better life for their families, and like the Irish and every other group that came before, today’s immigrants want that, and they want to work hard for that,” said Fr Finn.

“I’ve always found that so many immigrants use great faith to battle great hardships. I understand that,” he added.

Fr Finn, who in 2015 was honoured with an ‘American By Choice’ award by the US Citizenship and Immigration Service, thanked the many people who had sent “kind words of congratulations” to him on receiving his ‘Great Immigrant’ award.

“It really was a huge surprise for me to receive this award from the Carnegie Corporation. Growing up in Ireland and coming to America has given me the best of both worlds,” he said.

Fr Finn said receiving the award brought to mind the following two songs.

Kanturk My Hometown.

‘Oft in the twilight of dreams my mind seems to go.

To the town of my birth that I left such a long time ago.

My mind recalls back all the faces and places I know, in Kanturk my hometown on the banks of the River Allow’.

For Boston.

‘For Boston, for Boston,

We sing our proud refrain!

For Boston, for Boston,

‘Til the echoes ring again.

For here all are one and our hearts are true,

And the towers on the Heights reach the heavens own blue’.