The downgrade to the AIB branch in Kanturk followed the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in the town last year. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A revolt led by rural Ireland has led to a dramatic u-turn by the AIB on its plan to transform branches in Kanturk, Millstreet and Mitchelstown along with 67 other branches to cashless, it has been announced.

The two branches in Duhallow and six more throughout the county were targeted for the downgrade in the AIB announcement on Tuesday but an angry reaction from local politicians and other groups, voicing the dissatisfaction of members of the public, led to the reversal of the decision on Friday morning. 

More to follow….

