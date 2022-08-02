Kanturk made butter up for top Irish food award

Pictured with award-nominated or-Real Irish Butter outside Twohig’s SuperValu in Kanturk were third generation local farmer Mairead Lucy and North Cork Creameries CEO Pat Sheahan. Photo: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM Photo.

HAVING recently been rolled out to shelves in supermarket stores across the country, a butter made in the heart of the Duhallow region using the best of local ingredients has been nominated for a prestigious food award.

Ór Real Irish Butter, which is produced by North Cork Creameries has been unveiled as one of just two finalists in the butter category of the 2022 Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards.

Regarded by many as being the ‘Oscars’ of Ireland’s vibrant food and beverage industry, the awards recognise and celebrate the very best produce from across the Irish retail, wholesale and food service sectors.

They are judged by panel of experts drawn from across the industry and reviewed on key criteria including taste, flavour, provenance and innovation.

A farmer owned independent cooperative based Kanturk, North Cork Creameries was established in 1928 and is one of the Duhallow regions key employers

It has more than 100 local employees and supports 250 local milk suppliers, making significant contribution to the local.

They work with farmers located close to the creamery, whose families have been supplying milk from certified grass-fed cow to the cooperative for generations.

This ensures they have full control over the quality of the milk that goes into their Ór Real Irish Butter, which made using the traditional method of slow churning.

North Cork Creameries CEO Pat Sheahan said everyone there was extremely proud of the product and thrilled that it had been nominated for the award.

“Ór Real Irish Butter has only been on the shelves since late 2021 and shopper reaction has been really extremely positive, resulting in being rolled out to SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide,” said Pat.

“At North Cork Creameries, we have almost 100-years of experience in turning the finest local milk into the creamiest butter and very little has changed since then. The same farmers have been supplying us for generations, we only use summer milk from local, certified grass-fed cows and the only addition is a pinch of salt,” he added.

The winners of the 2022 Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards will be unveiled at a gala ceremony taking place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Tuesday, September 13.