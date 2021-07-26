Kanturk lotto winner just one number short of €6m jackpot

National Lottery headquarters have confirmed that the owner of a ticket worth almost €100,000, sold in Kanturk, has made contact with lotto headquarters.

This was after the popular Daybreak shop in Kanturk, run by Seán and Mardy O’Riordan, last week sold a Lotto ticket which won €99,638 when it matched five numbers plus a bonus number in last week’s mid-week Lotto draw.

As substantial and life-changing as that prize undoubtedly is, had it matched the sixth number, the ticket would have been worth even more at €6million.

The win was welcomed by shop owners Seán and Mardy O’Riordan as, for them, it wasn’t the first time a shopper had struck Lotto gold on their premises.

“We had a €300,000 winner a few years ago,” said Seán. “In that, case the winners made contact directly with Lotto headquarters in Dublin.”

The myth has grown over the years that the shop owners get a hefty slice of any big prize won on the premises, and this was a story that Seán was happy to address.

“The threshold for the shop owner for getting a bonus is €100,000, so we just missed out on this occasion,” he said.

“It’s more a question of publicity, which is the real benefit from selling a big winner,” said Seán. The Kanturk win, being so close to a €6million jackpot, featured on RTÉ news, and a post about it received thousands of views on The Corkman’s Facebook page.

While there was no winner of the €6,123,735 Lotto jackpot in the draw, over 82,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total, more than €6billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

In 2020 alone, €254million was raised for good causes in communities across Ireland.