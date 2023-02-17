Kanturk Community Council spring market sold out

The Spring Market, which is being held on the 2nd of April from 10am to 5pm in the Edel Quinn Hall, has now sold out.

Anyone who wanted to get a table can still put their names on a list in case anyone withdraws. Please contact 0872307382. This is done strictly on a first come basis.

Thanks to everyone that has booked a table. It’s greatly appreciated.

The Kanturk person of the month award for February continues. Nomination boxes and forms can be got in Lidl, Tim Burke’s Homevalue, SuperValu, Burton’s Topline, Photoshop, Kanturk Credit Union, O’Riordan’s daybreak and Aspell’s Spar. Please continue to nominate someone you think deserves an award for helping out the community.

Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and Kanturk and District Community Council are asking all voluntary groups, businesses etc to help make this year’s parade a great event for everyone to enjoy.

For enquires about or for the Edel Quinn Hall and the Temperance Hall, please contact 0899583612.

Social dancing is back every Tuesday night from 8pm - 10pm in Edel Quinn Hall. Everyone welcome.

Kanturk Foroige Youth Club meet every Monday night in the Edel Quinn Hall at 7.30pm - 9pm Ages 12-18yrs. New members welcome.