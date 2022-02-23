Kanturk and New York mourn the passing of a great Irish American: John Joe Browne

John Browne, owner of the Grandstand Bar & Restaurant in Elmhurst, New York and originally from Percival St, Kanturk, passed away recently at the age of 82.

‘Everyone is welcome and everyone belongs’ was the ethos by which John Joe Browne ran his business, 'The Grandstand Bar & Restaurant' in Elmhurst, Queens, New York City. Originally from Percival St. Kanturk, John passed away recently on February 10th at the age of 82.

The Grandstand, with John as proprietor, was extremely well known to almost every Irish emigrant in New York and, throughout the years, John helped set up jobs and housing for countless people who had newly arrived in the Big Apple.

John Browne emigrated to America in 1957 at the age of 17 but he never forgot his home in Kanturk. He was also proud of his adopted home and served in the US Army for two years during the Vietnam War era. He was an active member of the Cork Association for 46 years and was an avid sports fan, proudly displaying photos of various Cork teams in the bar.

Mae O’Driscoll of the Cork Association said that one of the great legacies of John’s life was his generosity, both in terms of time and charity. She recalled at one raffle benefit, how he had won the top prize of $2,500 but gave the money back. “That’s John Browne, he didn’t know how to refuse any needy cause, He was always there to extend a helping hand, pulling out a $100 bill or $1,000 bill. Nobody will know how many people John helped,” Mae added.

Long time friend Gerry Fleming recalled the Christmas parties John hosted for the children of the Grandstand patrons. He would visit Toys-R-Us on the evening before to make sure he had Christmas presents for all the children. Quite often, other children from the neighbourhood dropped in as well as patrons but John made sure that every child who came to the event received a gift.

Staff member Tracey McGonnell, who has worked at the Grandstand for over 13 years said he was an exceptional boss who was wonderful with customers and gave back so much to the community. “He seemed to know everyone and once you met John you would never forget him because he always went that extra mile for everybody”.

John Amarantinis, affectionately known as ‘John the Greek’ and who was a close friend of John’s, remarked that he was the greatest man he ever met.

Numerous Irish bands and musicians were regular visitors to the Grandstand and it was a favourite haunt of the Wolfe Tones when they were on tour in the Big Apple.

John was devoted to his family, he loved singing and dancing, telling stories and watching horse racing.

John is survived by his wife Christine, his sons Denis, Mark and Michael and his daughter Maureen DeNicola, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his siblings Billy, Michael, Tadhg, Anthony and Marian.