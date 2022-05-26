Just a handful of properties to rent outside of Cork city – Daft.ie

The Dunnes Stores development also included 16 no. 2-bed and 4 no. 1-bed apartments on two floors

AS 20 modern apartments lie empty and idle over the Dunnes Stores shop in Macroom, a survey carried out by The Corkman this week found little more than a handful of residential properties to rent in towns and villages outside of Cork city.

In Macroom itself, there was only one property to rent, a cottage, according to Daft.ie.

In nearby Baile Mhúirne, which is also expecting an influx of workers hoping to use the bypass to travel to Cork, there was no property available.

Travelling towards north Cork, there were no properties to rent in Kanturk, Millstreet and Newmarket according to a search of Daft.ie.

In Mallow, there was just one apartment to rent in the entire town, while in nearby Charleville, there was nothing on offer for prospective renters seeking accommodation.

In Fermoy, there’s one house available to rent, while the story is somewhat better in Mitchelstown, where there are three properties to rent, one in the town and two more in the surrounding area.

In Ballincollig, there’s one property available to rent, while it’s the same tally for Carrigaline, another of the Cork suburbs. In Midleton, there are three properties to rent, while there are none in Youghal.

In total, there are 76 properties to rent in Cork city and county, as per the Daft.ie website on Wednesday.