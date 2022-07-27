Joint Garda operation foils elaborate bank card scam

GARDAÍ in Cork have foiled an elaborate scam after a fraudster attempted to dupe a Macroom woman into handing over her bank cards after claiming to be a legitimate bank official.

The woman had initially received an unsolicited text claiming to be from her bank saying her cards had been skimmed and there had been suspicious transactions through her bank account.

The text said the bank wanted to freeze the account and recall her cards in order to trace back the transactions.

She subsequently received a phone call purporting to be from the stolen card section of the bank claiming there had been attempts to take money from her bank account. The caller, who had an Irish accent, told the woman to put her bank cards into a sealed envelope and that a courier working for the bank would call to her house to collect them.

However, the woman’s son overhead the telephone conversation, immediately became suspicious and contacted local Gardaí.

They kept the house under observation prior to the arrival of a taxi, whose innocent driver had been instructed to collect a package from the house and bring to a man outside the bank branch in Midleton.

While Gardaí from Macroom accompanied the taxi to Midleton, plain clothed officers based in the East Cork town simultaneously put the bank branch under surveillance and observed the taxi driver handing over the envelope to a man outside the bank.

They subsequently approached the individual, who was also found to be in possession of several other suspicious bank cards.

A Garda spokesperson said the man was arrested, charged and is currently before the courts.

A Garda investigation is also ongoing in relation to the other bank cards found on the man when he was arrested and if he was part of an organised crime gang.

The Garda spokesperson said the sophisticated nature of the attempted scam was proof of just how far fraudsters are willing to go to scam people out of their money.

“In this particular instance the scammer had even cloned the number of the banks stolen card section to make the phone call appear legitimate,” said the spokesperson.

They said that under no circumstances would a bank ever text or call a customer asking them to return their bank cards though a courier because of supposed suspicious activity.

“If there is a problem with an card the person will always be asked to destroy their cards and new ones will be issued. Thankfully the woman’s son was aware of this and contacted Gardaí who were able to prevent her bank account being cleaned out,” he said.

“The incident also shows how Gardaí from separate divisions in Cork were able to successfully undertake an operation on this scale at such short notice to foil the scam,” he added.