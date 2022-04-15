Johnny Brady set to play Charleville gig in aid of Buttevant GAA

POPULAR country music star Johnny Brady will play a fundraising concert in aid of Buttevant GAA at the Charleville Park Hotel on Friday, April 29.

A club spokesperson said that like many social and sporting organisations across the country they lost much of their valuable income over the course of the Covid pandemic.

“Like so many GAA clubs, Buttevant rely on Bingo and match entries to keep the show on the road and they were all lost. Were it not for the generosity of a few silent supporters, the club would have been in dire straits,” said the spokesperson.

“These are private individuals who used their own funds to keep the show on the road, such is their belief that the GAA is the heart of the community - and we need to keep it pumping,” they added.

Fresh from a successful trip to Nashville, Brady’s Charleville concert is part of a seven-date Irish tour.

“Johnny Brady isn’t a hard-sell because he is well known in the country and Irish scene as well as with the younger generation through songs such as ‘Living for the Jive’, ‘Chicken Fried’ and ‘Forever and Ever Amen with Claudia Buckley,” said the spokesperson.

“He is also a really nice guy and we look forward to dancing the night away in his company. A great night guaranteed and everyone is welcome to raise funds for this worthy cause.

Tickets for the concert, priced at €20 are available from Con Cremin Butchers and O’Neills bar in Buttevant or online at www.klubfunder.com/clubs/buttevant_gaa/ticketsales.