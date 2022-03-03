John A Murphy was a giant of a Macrompian

Professor John A. Murphy was bestowed with the 'Freedom of Macroom' at an event in Macroom Town Hall in December 2006. The ceremony features a great speech by the professor, among others, in a video which is available on You Tube - John A. Murphy receives the Freedom of Macroom.

THE ceremony held to bestow the Freedom of Macroom on John A Murphy, scholar and former senator, author and columnist and, as Peadar Ó Riada described him, a typical Macrompian’ was held just before Christmas in 2006.

Each will have their own memories. These are mine. A few years later I met him in the Castle Hotel as he enjoyed a cup of tea or maybe a pint of stout, I can’t recall, and introduced myself. He knew me from Cór Chúil Aodha and a meeting we had at Féile an Phobail in west Belfast a few years earlier where he made his presence felt at a debate, West Belfast Talks Back.

Pleasantries having been exchanged, I went on my way and as about to get in my car in the Town Square when I heard some one begin to make a speech from behind and above me.

Professor Murphy had climbed the steps outside the Town Hall and was going to address what appeared to be an empty, apart from myself and himself, Town Square. “A fhearaibh agus a mhnáibh na hÉireann...”

He stopped short of a full blown peroration and we exchanged a laugh and went on our way. As a member of Cór Chúil Aodha, I have recollections of meeting him whenever we travelled to faraway concerts, such as in the National Concert Hall in Dublin in 1987.

He joined us for an afternoon’s singing and celebration in Hughes’ Bar of Chancery Street where he regaled us with a number of songs, the likes of the ‘The Flower of Macroom’ and ‘The Banks of Sullane’ may have featured.

He was in good company for singing as there were more than a few of the choir who could hold their own with songs and, on that particular afternoon, there was a celebratory mood in the air which led to many songs.

When our coach returned to pick us up, we found that it had been robbed and many of our clothes and possessions had been taken or scattered to the four winds in west Dublin - even that did not dampen the humour. The incident gave birth to a song as among the items stolen was a hunting horn reputed to have been used by Ó Suilleabháin Béara on his way north to Leitrim after the rout of the Battle of Kinsale.

That song was written by my father and is called ‘The Ancient Priceless Horn’.

Peadar Ó Riada told me on Tuesday as we remembered John A that he had once hosted a lunch for a number of luminaries to exchange ideas and thoughts and musings and John A, well in his 70s at that stage, if not older, had thumbed to Cúil Aodha from Macroom during an ‘era when thumbing was no longer popular’.

“He had no airs and graces about him, that’s for sure,” said Peadar. “He always had the devilment of a student in him.”

As a historian John A Murphy was often targeted by republicans as ‘a revisionist’ because he tended to research his history and often unearthed facts which his political opponents did not find were in concert with their particular viewpoint.

I’m an amateur historian myself - so I’ve been told at least - and I think revisionism isn’t a bad thing in itself and is essential for the pursuit of scholarship and excellence in general.

There are many who would like to revise Ireland’s history and tell a fairy tale green or orange tinted version of it, to suit their own myths and heroes. Once those people arrive at a version of history that conforms to their prejudices, then it becomes fossilised. John A. Murphy was a scholar and a man who worked at his scholarship. He bore the burden lightly but, like the typical Macrompian, didn’t suffer fools (or knaves) gladly.

That he was honoured with the freedom of the town he loved so well - he never ceased to speak of it whenever I had met him - was an apt honour by which to recall him. He is only one of three to receive the honour, the others being Dermot Desmond, the billionaire businessman, and Jimmy McCarthy, the singer/songwriter, the rarity of the honour making its recipient all the more special.

When he was bestowed with the honour by then Council Chairman, Connie Foley, an event which is available on You Tube and is more entertaining than a Netflix subscription, he regaled the attendance with an educational and amusing speech as well as a rousing rendition of his favourite Macroom song, The Banks of Sullane.

I publish here the lyrics of that song without apology.

It should be sung wherever Macrompians and others from the ‘Imperium Muscrae’ meet in the coming days in honour of the late great John A Murphy.