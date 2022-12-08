Joe Duffy Liveline publicity a factor in Cork coursing event’s move from Millstreet Town Park

There were protests outside the New Year's Eve coursing meeting in Millstreet last year.

Miillstreet townspeople hoping to walk through the scenic Town Park will not be greeted with this poster this year as the Coursing event has been moved to another location, as yet unnamed, due to adverse publicity last year.

The controversy over the location of a coursing event in Millstreet Town Park over the New Year weekend last Christmas featured on local and national media, including Joe Duffy's Liveline programme.

FOLLOWING a controversy which raged on air and online last December, the decision has been taken by Millstreet Coursing Club to find a new venue for their traditional New Year’s event rather than staging it in a closed off section of Millstreet Town Park.

The decision was conveyed to the local Town Park Committee at a letter read out at its meeting on Friday. Adverse publicity on local and national media, including Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio 1, is understood to have been a factor influencing the move.

While the event had been held usually on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on an annual basis for several years, the event was not held for two years, 2020/2021, because of the health restrictions surrounding the Covid pandemic.

Last year the meeting was held and this led to the partial closure of the Town Park for four weeks prior to the event as this time was needed by the Coursing Club to acclimatise the hares to their new surroundings.

On the Irish Coursing Club fixture list, Millstreet is still listed as the venue for the event but the dates have been moved to January 6 and 7.

As the Town Park still remains open, however, and following the letter from the local coursing club to the Town Park Committee, it is understood that another location in the mid/north Cork area has been secured for the coursing event.

The closure of the Town Park was not welcomed by many local townspeople who objected to their normal walking track being closed off to them.

There were many objections also to the use of the Town Park for a blood sport such as live hare coursing.

When the notices went up last year announcing the partial closure of the Town Park, a petition was organised online to protest the closure and this led to local and national media interest, culminating in appearances on successive days on Joe Duffy’s Liveline show.

The adverse publicity is understood to have been cited as a factor in the decision to move the event.

While the Town Park remained partially closed until the event was staged on the New Year weekend, the issue was raised at the Town Park Committee AGM in March (it was postponed from its original January date) as it was felt that the Coursing Club shouldn’t be allowed to close off the park even partially to facilitate the coursing event.