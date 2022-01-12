Jim Woulfe honoured for his ‘outstanding contribution’ to Irish commerce with prestigious Cork Chamber business award

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe with the Cork Chamber of Commerce ‘Outstanding Contribution To Business Award’. Also pictured (L-R): John Higgins, lead partner with award sponsor EY Cork; Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber and Conor Healy, CEO Cork Chamber. Photo: Gerard McCarthy (087 8537228).

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin was among those to congratulate former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe on winning the prestigious Cork Chamber ‘Outstanding Contribution to Business Award’.

In April of last year Mr Woulfe announced he would be stepping down from the helm at Dairygold, bringing an end to a more than four-decade association with the country’s largest dairy co-operative.

At the time Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman praised Mr Woulfe’s “outstanding vision”, which he said had been key to the 88% growth the company had achieved under his stewardship.

“Jim Woulfe has worked with the board and enthusiastically led the business through 12-years of substantial transformation,” said Mr O’Gorman.

He said Mr Woulfe had transformed the Society’s Mallow, Mitchelstown and Mogeely dairy processing sites into world class facilities capable of processing project milk growth up to and beyond peak milk 2025.

“I thank Jim most sincerely for his huge contribution to Dairygold, for his commitment and leadership in the dairy business and for the foundation he has laid within the business for the benefit of sustainable dairy farming into the future,” he added.

Presenting Mr Woulfe with the award Cork Chamber of Commerce president Paula Cogan said he was a worthy winner of the award , with previous recipients including Bob Savage of Dell Technologies, Anne O’Leary of Vodafone, Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, Brian McCarthy of Fexco and Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro.

“Jim has devoted his career to Ireland’s leading indigenous sector, which has seen unprecedented change. He has gone above and beyond to ensure the livelihood of those working in the sector,” said Ms Cogan.

She said that through his involvement on numerous boards including the CIT,(now MTU), Cork Airport, the NCPC, Ornua (the Irish Dairy Board) and Fota Wildlife Park Mr Woulfe “embodies a passion for the support and growth of Ireland.”

“His individual commitment has supported collective vision, and Jim’s contribution is nothing short of outstanding,” said Ms Cogan,

Congratulating Mr Woulfe, An Taoiseach said the award looked to acknowledge the hard work, effort and sacrifices that it takes to succeed.

“Jim is a richly deserving recipient of the award, recognising as it does, his extraordinary contribution over many years to Cork and the broader region, and his great achievements in leading Dairygold to ever greater success,” said Deputy Martin.

Minister Simon Coveney said the award recognised Jim Woulfe’s “tireless commitment to enterprise and development in Cork for over four decades”.

“Jim’s professionalism, enthusiasm and drive never waned and we can now see the impact of his work over the last four decades and across the southwest region as a whole,” he said.

John Higgins, lead partner with a award sponsor EY Cork described Mr Woulfe as a “stalwart” of the dairy and agriculture sector.

“Throughout these times of uncertainty, it is more important than ever to recognise those who contribute so richly to business and community,” he added.

Mr Woulfe said he was “deeply honoured and humbled” to receive the award, adding that while a personal accolade he also perceived it to be a team award.

“I am a great believer in the power of team effort, it’s something I learned in sport many years ago and I believe it’s equally as effective in business. I have been very fortunate to lead a superb team combined with a tremendously committed wider stakeholder group at Dairygold for the last 12 years. Everything that’s been achieved is thanks to that combined team effort,” said Mr Woulfe.

“It’s about the commitment, work and passion and really about the attitude – that’s what leads to success,” he added.