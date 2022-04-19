Jerry’s life saved by air ambulance

Taking on the climb during Sunday's walk in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Picture: James O'Driscoll

The Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh footballers who took part in Sunday's sponsored walk in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Out for a Sunday afternoon walk in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance: Picture: James O'Driscoll

Walkers taking part in the charity walk for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh on Easter Sunday. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Walkers taking part in the charity walk for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh on Easter Sunday. Picture: James O'Driscoll

THE Múscraí Gaeltacht community of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh came out in force on Easter Sunday to raise funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance following its lifesaving mission to save the life of a local man who suffered a heart attack last year.

Jerry Ó Buachalla began to feel ill on Easter Sunday last year and after his wife Eibhlín called the GP and they were advised to go to Bantry Hospital without delay.

“Normally we go for a walk on a Sunday but Jerry said he had a headache and a pain in his side,” said Eibhlín during an interview with RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s ‘Saol Ó Dheas’ programe.

“When we arrived, they got to work on him straight away and I was waiting in the corridor.

“A nurse came out and told me that Jerry had had a heart attack and it was an urgent case and he had to go as soon as possible on the air ambulance.

“He was airborne within minutes and I didn’t hear from him again for an hour or so.

“Then I got a call from Jerry to say that he had had stints inserted and that he was feeling fine.”

Jerry had never had heart trouble previously. The day before falling ill he had been working with the local Tidy Towns on a spring clean up of the village.

Needless to say the Ó Buachalla family are immensely grateful for the role played by the Air Ambulance.

“If they hadn’t been able to get him to the hospital in Cork as quickly as they did, we wouldn’t be here to talk about it,” said Eibhlín.

“I got a fright of course when they told me Jerry had had a heart attack but I was comforted by the fact that he was in the right place,” she added.

The family decided to express their gratitude for the Air Ambulance’s mission which saved Jerry’s life.

The local football team and many other locals participated this Sunday in the inaugural 10km walk on the Oileán Aibhneach loop. The weather held off to ensure all participants had a pleasant if exhausting walk.