It’s strictly fun and fundraising as Castlemagner dancers step up

‘Strictly Castlemagner’, which will see 12 couples vying for the Glitter Ball on March 25, was launched at Geoffs Bar last week.

At the event, the dancers were introduced to audience members who were already clamoring for tickets for the big night which will be held at the Charleville Park Hotel.

The 12 couples have been rehearsing diligently under the expert eye of choreographer Miriam Ball and will no doubt be in tip-top shape by showtime. The winners on the night will be determined by public vote and judge’s marks, and funds raised from the event will go towards the construction of a new Astroturf pitch, redevelopment of the existing clubhouse, parking areas and facilities at the club grounds in Castlemagner. The club intends developing these state of the art amenities to complement the existing playing facilities and the recently developed walkway in conjunction with the development of a brand-new playground for the huge benefit of the burgeoning community. Combined, these facilities will provide an enviable sporting and leisure facility for use by all the community.

Details of the event and fundraising campaign are available on-line at Castlemagner GAA club’s Facebook page, in the local press and locally within the community.

“This is going to be one of the finest sporting facilities we will ever build for use by the club itself and for all visitors to our club, the huge benefit is that we will be able to use it in all kinds of weather” said Siobhan O’ Connell, Chairperson of the committee which is driving the project.

Going forward, the intention is to make the facility available for use for all ages from the adult club teams down to the multitude of juvenile teams which play under the umbrella of Croke Rovers and the Castlemagner Ladies Football Club. The facility would also be available to other local groups and organisations such as the local school and creche, the walking group, keep fit enthusiasts and the active Sinsir club. “The realisation of that ambition will depend on the continued support of the community contributing vital financial assistance towards the cost of the venture. We are appealing to householders in the community and other individuals, organisations, and the business community to support us in realising this marvellous facility. This amenity will not only greatly benefit this generation, but future generations to come” Siobhan said.

“We are lucky to have many sporting heroes who have represented the community of Castlemagner on the divisional, county, provincial, international, and indeed Olympic stage; all of whom spent part their sporting careers on these grounds. The boys and girls of today and tomorrow will hopefully progress to sporting adulthood, and we need to redevelop our existing facilities to help make these dreams a reality” Siobhan added.

Castlemagner GAA Club has provided magnificent facilities for the community over the years. As well as developing the pitch and changing rooms, the club has recently constructed a hurling wall as well as a walkway on the grounds which provides a magnificent amenity for local people.

Now Castlemagner GAA club is embarking on a new and exciting chapter with the all-weather astro-turf facility and redevelopment and extension to the club house and dressing rooms. Further information is on the Castlemagner GAA Facebook Page