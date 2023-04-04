‘It’s a miracle!’ Ballyvourney pothole filled while councillors call for its repair

ON Friday morning last, I took a photograph of what was fast becoming a geographical feature at the junction of the Cúil Aodha road and the N22 at the Mills in Baile Mhúirne. It’s a pothole that I’ve written about before early in the New Year and then it was filled - or half-filled - but within hours of work being done on it, the same work was undone by the elements.

On this occasion, the pothole at the Mills became the subject of a query by Cllr Ted Lucey, with support from Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, at the Macroom Municipal District Council meeting which was held on Friday. Council engineerJames Dwyer said that a temporary solution would be applied once again until such time as the weather abated - last month was after all the wettest March on record - and then a more permanent hot seal solution would be implemented.

In fairness to the engineer, the Council is badly strapped for people to carry out the work - it has two full-time workers for such tasks, one of whom was due to return from paternity leave and the other had been hired to work in his native Bandon. Councillors had high praise for them both but the same councillors added that there simply weren’t enough people to carry out the work that needed to be done in Macroom or throughout the district.

As I travelled home that lunchtime, after the meeting, I noticed that the pothole had been filled. A neighbour later told me that she had seen workers there at around 11.30am, even before the matter was raised at the Council meeting. Talk about efficiency!

Unfortunately, however, this would not be my last visit to the junction of jeopardy that day as later, during the afternoon, I received a call that my mother had been involved in a crash at the junction.

Without going into the details of what happened, apart from confirming no-one was injured, the same cross is a perilous place. You’re driving onto a national road from a local road and, more often than not, cars and busses parked on the Baile Mhic Íre side of the junction, across the road from the Garda station, can obscure your view of cars coming from the eastern side.

It’s often a case of edging on to the road to where you can see both sides and that’s not ideal by any manner or means. Part of the problem can be speed as some drivers have been known to put the foot down as they pass Coláiste Íosagáin.

A few years ago a local man was killed as he tried to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing near the Mills. The crossing was removed for some reason as it was felt, it seems, that it had no impact on drivers passing the road and that further fatalities would ensue.

Locals have been complaining about this junction for decades and believe that a roundabout should be put in place. The authorities, whoever they may be, the Council or Transport Infrastructure Ireland or an even higher power, have not prioritised the issue. Perhaps they feel there’s no compelling reason to do anything about it.

Apart from the incident involving my mother, other local people have told me that they have had narrow escapes at the same junction in the past short while. Is it the case that nothing happens in Ireland, nothing moves the authorities from inaction, until someone is killed or badly injured? Is there not a better way?

