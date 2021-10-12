‘It takes a village’ - community in Bweeng urged to lend their support to ambitious sports development

An overview of the proposed new development, incorporating what will eventually be an astro-turf playing pitch surrounded by a 200-metre all-weather running track, all of which will be floodlit.

The Eamonn Walters Memorial Park in Bweeng was opened on July 31, 1955 by the Very Rev Canon Hayes.

THE opening of the Eamonn Walters Memorial Park in Bweeng back in 1955 heralded a new era for the North Cork village, becoming a welcome focal point for a wide range of local sporting activities.

In the early years Kilshannig GAA would have been one of the main users of the facility and in more recent years they have been joined by the Bweeng Celtic FC and Bweeng Trailblazers Athletic clubs, with the local National School and play-schools also availing of it.

Over the last two-decades in particular the village has expanded and with this growth has come an increased demand for sports and recreational facilities, presenting a challenge to the local community to accommodate this demand.

While additions to the park over the years, including a community centre, dressing rooms, a basketball/tennis court, playground, walkway and most recently a new rood on the community centre, have gone some way to meeting demand, it became clear that there was a need for additional facilities.

With this in mind a number of local clubs have come together to look to the future and see how they best cater for the needs of young and old people of all abilities and cater for their physical and mental well-being.

Arising out of this is an ambitious project to construct a 200-metre all-weather running track with a playing field in the centre.

Brian Ahern, a member of the project committee formed late last year to research the project, said they believed the planned new facility would be of huge benefit to the community and surrounding areas.

“Currently the Bweeng community grounds do not have an all-weather surface , which creates a huge challenge when trying to maintain fitness over the winter months,” said Brian.

He said committee members visited community sporting and recreational projects around Cork to view their facilities and get a better idea of what the possibilities would be for Bweeng.

“We gained a huge amount of knowledge from the people involved in all projects. But it was the 200-metre track in Clondrohid village that appealed to us the most as a best fit for Bweeng,” Brain

“Our planned facility, when completed, will incorporate a range of sporting activities such as athletics, long jump, high jump, throwing area, with a level playing field in the centre for all sports, which will be converted into an astro-turf surface in phase two. All of this will be floodlit,” he added.

In February the committee contacted IRD Duhallow, who helped them along the path to seek initial funding to start the project and engaged Horgan/Lynch engineers to oversee the initial feasibility study and planning phases of the scheme.

While the project will be partially funded by grants from different Government & Local Authority agencies finance will also have to be raised from the Community to cover the full cost, which will be done through various fundraising events.

The first of these, a ‘Ball Run’ took place in May with a recently launched raffle the next element of the fundraising campaign – with €30,000 in cash prizes up for grabs including a top prize of €21,000 on Christmas week.

“They say ‘it takes a village’ and this was never more true than when it comes to Bweeng. We certainly need the support of much more than that to realise our dreams and convert them into a state of the art facility for young and old, for all abilities and all backgrounds,” said Brian.

“ So whether it is to support the dream or possibly give a Christmas present to a friend or family member you can find all the details as well as ticket purchase on www.bweengsportsfacility.com. Tickets are also available in local outlets as well as from members of the local clubs,” he added.