Is ‘God Save The Queen’ actually based on an 18th century Irish air?

The sculpture of Seán Ó Riada in the churchyard of Séipéal Ghobnatan Cúil Aodha. On the harmonuim element of the artwork is Corn Uí Riada, the trophy presented to the winner of the sean nós singing competition at the premier Irish language festival.

The last three winners of Corn Uí Riada, Conchubhar Ó Luasa, Screathan, Cúil Aodha (2017), Maire Ní Choilm, Gaoth Dobhair (2019) and Máire Ní Chéilleachair, Cill na Martra and Cork City (2018) all performed at the Ó Riada Commemorative Concert in Cúil Aodha as part of Oireachtas na Gaeilge 2021.

Peadar Ó Riada, composer and director of Cór Chúil Aodha since 1971, pictured at the Ó Riada Symposium during Oireachtas na Gaeilge in Balie Mhúirne on Satuday. Alongside him is Dr. John O'Keeffe, Director of Sacred Music at Maynooth University.

Queen Elizabeth II of England. 'God Save the Queen', the British national anthem, is actually based on an Irish tune, according to Seán Ó Riada.

THE intriguing question whether Britain’s national anthem, God Save The Queen, is actually based on an Irish tune from the 17th century was among the many fascinating insights offered at a symposium organised as part of the annual Oireachtas na Gaeilge festival, part of which was held in the Músraí Gaeltacht at the weekend.

This was a theory held by the composer of ‘Mise Éire’ Seán Ó Riada, his son Peadar told the Oireachtas na Gaeilge symposium in the Mills Inn Museum as part of a series of events aimed at honouring the composer on the fiftieth anniversary of his death in 1971.

Speaking at the event, Peadar recalled a time when his father was trying to establish himself as a European composer by living in Paris where he eked out a living as a jazz pianist.

“I remember my mother telling me that he had composed a number of sonatines for Radio Paris but that this station appeared to vanish and all trace was lost of the compositions.

“I always maintained that this station did exist and that sonatines were out there.

“Fifteen years ago my cousin Luke Verling went to Paris and searched for the station and found that such a station as Rea was actually there, that it had been taken over by another company and he searched and searched and he found the tapes.”

Peadar told the audience that he believes he has a good memory and offered the experience with the sonatines as a ‘kind of proof’.

He spoke of the time nine years later when the family were living in Cúil Aodha and the Second Vatican Council had taken place.

“Seán had a number of friends in Maynooth University, the Professor of History, Fr. Tomás Ó Fiaich (later Cardinal Ó Fiaich) and the Professor of Irish, Fr. Pádraig Ó Fiannachta, who were classmates of the local curate in Baile Mhúirne, Fr. Donncha Ó Conchúir.

“They would send him, Fr. Ó Conchúir, translations of the Mass to Irish on long yellow pages and the priest and Seán would spend hours poring over these translations as Seán was an ardent classical scholar and loved ancient Greek and Latin.”

He said that it was important to realise that the ancient Greek texts provided a far more accurate version of the Gospels and other spiritual texts and, for that reason, the Irish version of the Mass was probably the more accurate.

He also recalled the first time the Ó Riada Mass was heard in public, it was in Maynooth University in 1967.

“There was a young lad with the choir, Diarmuid Ó Buachalla, and he was actually asleep on top of the organ in the church.

“I remember the church being full to the brim with student priests.

“When the Mass was over, the students threw their leaflets in the air and it was a wonderful experience altogether.”

He also recalls Tomás Ó Fiaich dancing out of the sacristy afterwards with a bottle of whiskey to celebrate the momentous event of a Mass in Irish being celebrated in Maynooth.

Whereas a dominant narrative of the later documentaries about Seán Ó Riada and the time he spent in Cúil Aodha was a narrative that the composer had a ‘creative block’ and was depressed and drinking, the picture presented by Peadar at the symposium was of a driven man who was busier than ever.

During the ten years or so of Ceoltóíirí Chualann 1959 to 1970, he had made around 700 different arragnements of Irish tunes and songs, for instance, as well as at least two Mases and many other works.

He said that Seán believed that all Irish traditional airs flowed from twelve different tunes with few exceptions.

“Ever air we have in the country is related to one of those.

“One of the exceptions he said, while speaking on his Radio Éireann programme Our Musical Heritate was ‘Cath Chéim an Fhia,” said Peadar.

“Take for example, the English national anthem, it’s part of an old Irish tune from 300 years ago.”

According to Peadar, the Dublin based elite didn’t take this into account when assessing Seán and their view of the composer was hat he had abandoned Dublin and classical music rather than he had devoted himself to work more in tune with what the people wanted to hear.

A documentary, the Blue Note by Seán Ó Mórdha was the first documentary after his death and set the tone which most of the others followed.

“Remarkably no body from the family was interviewed for that documentary,” Peadar told The Corkman.

“There’s been a huge upsurge in interest in Seán since the RTÉ Nationwide documentary - it has really rekindled interest in his work.”

Seán Ó Sé, who was the singer with Ceoltóirí Chualann, spoke about his first encounter with Seán Ó Riada and how he had auditioned to be part of Ceoltóirí Chualann at the composer’s then home in Galloping Green in Dublin.

“I remember afterwards going to a studio on Stephen’s Green to make a recording of An Poc Ar Buile and a few other songs.

“There was a piano there and, to make it sound more like a traditional instrument, we put thumbtacks into the hammers.”

Also speaking at the event was Dr. John O’Keeffe, the Sacred Music Director of Maynooth and director of the choir which sang at the Phoenix Park Mass for Pope Francis in 2018, and he described the work of Seán Ó Riada as an immense contribution as he recounted how a parish in south Kerry had expressed their gratitude to a departing parish priest who had not alone spearheaded the building of a new church but had also taught them how to sing the ‘Ár nAthair/Our Father’ as composed by Seán Ó Riada.

“They described it as a new way to pray,” he said.

“It was an immense feat of composition, possibly more significant than the work he did with Ceoltóirí Chualainn because he drew fresh water from the well of tradition.

“The Masses composed by Seán Ó Riada are a touch stone for other composers who are following down that path.”

Dr. O’Keeffe paid tribute to Peadar’s own contribution in terms of compositions to ecclesiastical music.

“Peadar has spent half a century ploughing that furrow and his work deserves another day to discuss its wealth and to assess its implications.

“It’s a continuation and development which is organic of the liturgy according to Irish tradition which he has provided,” he said, pointing for instance to the Mass for St John of the Cross Peadar composed.

The full recording of the symposium is available on the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Facebook page.along with recordings of the Ó Riada Mass celebrated in the church in Cúil Aodha on Sunday and a concert in the same venue featuring several winners of Corn Uí Riada which took place on Saturday night.