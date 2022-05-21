Irish Water working to restore supply to 6,000 customers in Cork City

Irish Water crews are working to restore supply to an estimated 6,000 homes and businesses in Cork City.

It said staff have been repairing a burst water main at site in the Douglas area of the city since this morning.

The areas affected include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Marrayborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.

Customers have been warned that they can expect to experience water outages until 6pm this evening.

Irish Water said typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Oliver Harney of Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community and restore water to all customers in the Douglas area.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply to homes and businesses.”

Irish Water said its customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Further supply and service updates are available on the organisation’s website irishwater.ie.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland.