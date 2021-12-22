Irish Water gives update on €20m Mallow sewage remediation project

Irish Water expects the €20 million project will be fully completed by the spring of 2023.

WORK is progressing apace on updating Mallow’s outdated and overstretched sewer network, a project Irish Water has will both protect water quality in the River Blackwater and provide a platform for towns future growth and development.

The entire project entails the construction of 5.5 km of new sewer pipes making the system fully compliant with stringent waste water discharge regulations.

It will also incorporate the elimination of Combined Sewer Outflows (CSOs), which are in breach of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and the subject of a European Court of Justice infringement notice, at nine locations along the River Blackwater.

Irish Water has said project would protect the integrity of the local environment and, perhaps just as importantly, benefit the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC) which has been the topic of much debate in relation to the presence of the protected Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

Irish Water spokesperson Eunan Canavan said the next phase of the project, the construction of new section of pipeline on the R619 Quartertown Road will commence on January 4.

“We will need to close a section of the road from the junction of Blackrock Park to Blackwater Drive for the works, which will take around three weeks to complete. Traffic will be diverted via the R638 (Merit’s Corner), R620 the N20 and local access will be maintained during the closure,” said Mr Canavan.

He said further road closures will also be required at a later date to complete other sections of pipelines, details of which will be advised in advance.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause,” said Mr Canavan.

As part of the €20 million project, Irish Water is also upgrading the Mallow waste water treatment plant and constructing a new pumping station & storm-water holding tank at Mallow Bridge.

Last year a hard hitting report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the waste water plant in Mallow was failing strict EU standards and that it, needed to be upgraded to protect the Freshwater Pearl Mussel habitat in the River Blackwater.

Irish Water anticipates that the entire project, which is being done in conjunction with Cork County Council, will be completed by the spring of 2023.

“This major upgrade of the sewer network, combined with the planned upgrade of Mallow wastewater treatment plant, will ensure that the wastewater infrastructure is in place to support ongoing development in this thriving town,” said Mr Canavan.