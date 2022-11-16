Irish soccer fans say Cork’s Roy Keane is a ‘national treasure’

WHILE he may be one of the most divisive figures to have ever donned the green jersey, Irish soccer fans have no doubt but that Cork’s Roy Keane holds a deserved spot in the pantheon of Irish sporting greats.
New research commissioned by bookmaker Ladbrokes has found that Keane is regarded as being a ‘National Treasure’ by many Irish soccer fans, after being voted Ireland’s favourite soccer player of all time.
Keane was voted as the preferred Irish captain since 1990, with 43% of the vote.
Mick McCarthy was Keane’s nearest competition for the favourite captain title, with 21% of the vote.
Ladbrokes also asked football fans to vote for Ireland’s best five-a-side team.
Once again, Keane ran away with the vote as the favourite Irish midfielder past and present, with 59% of those surveyed voting in his favour. Robbie Keane came out top as the pick up-front with 38% of the vote.
Other big names in the favourite Irish five-a-side team include Packie Bonner as goalkeeper (44%) and Paul McGrath (46%) in the defender’s category.
While Roy Keane was well celebrated for his pitch displays, the jury is still out over the infamous Saipan debacle.
Just over a quarter (27%) of adults believing that he was right to leave the Irish camp in Saipan in 2002 and just over a third (34%) believing it was the wrong decision.
Poll Results:
Preferred Irish Captain since 1990.
43% Roy Keane.
21% Mick McCarthy.
13% Robbie Keane.
8% Seamus Coleman.
7% Andy Townsend.
4% Steve Staunton.
4% Kenny Cunningham.
Ireland’s best 5-a-side team.
Goalkeepers:
44% Packie Bonner.
33% Shay Given.
9% Alan Kelly.
7% Darren Randolph.
6% Caoimhin Kelleher.
Defenders:
46% Paul McGrath.
27% Mick McCarthy.
25% Denis Irwin.
22% John O’Shea.
20% David O’Leary.
17% Steve Staunton.
15% Richard Dunne.
12% Seamus Coleman.
8% Steve Finnan.
8% Ian Harte.
Midfielders/Forwards:
59% Roy Keane.
38% Robbie Keane.
19% Liam Brady.
19% Damien Duff.
18% Niall Quinn.
18% Ray Houghton.
14% Johnny Giles.
7% Kevin Doyle.
6% Frank Stapleton.
3% Clinton Morrisson.
Whether Roy Keane was Right to Leave the Irish Camp in Saipan in 2002.
27% Yes.
34% No.
39% Don’t Know.