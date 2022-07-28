Irish Rail lends support to call for new stations in North Cork

WHILe Irish Rail has told Cork County Council that it would support a call from an elected member from North Cork for three new railway stations in the region, it has said that funding will need to be sourced elsewhere as it’s not in their budget.

The proposal to open new railway stations in Buttevant, Mourneabbey and Rathduff came from Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden who put forward the idea in the context of the development of the M20 and the push to get more people to use public transport.

A letter sent by the Council making this proposal led to a response from Irish Rail which was circulated at this week’s meeting of the Council.

The letter pointed out that such developments are funded through Government or local development contributions and, ‘given the nature of the local catchment, it is unlikely there would be a sufficient level of development contributions’.

“Iarnród Éireann would lend its support to an application for funding on the basis of a positive business plan,” the response from IR CEO, Jim Meatde said.

He added that any proposed infrastructure including the use of platforms would have to comply with Iarnród Éireann engineering safety and operating standards.

“It will also be a matter for the local authority to source the matching funds.”

The letter pointed out that the National Development Plan contained a provision for a Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. “While bearing in mind the need for a positive business case, this is perhaps an issue that could be pursued with the local authority in the context of its rural settlement objectives.”

Cllr Madden welcomed the positive response from the transport company and he suggested that a meeting be sought between the Council and Irish rail plus the relevant authorities, Transport Infrasture Ireland and the National Transport Authority ,and the communities in the different towns and villages in order to get their input.

Fellow Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy said the letter was positive as it suggested a way forward to realise the ambition in Cllr Madden’s proposal.

The impact on the carbon footprint of more people travelling by rail instead of by car was referred to by Cllr Pat Hayes while Cllr James Kennedy said the stations would lead to a cut in traffic jams on the road to Cork so used by commuters.