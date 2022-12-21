Ireland’s only bardic poetry school to resume after pandemic recess

Dáimh Scoil Mhúscraí was founded in Cork Gaeltacht in 1925
WHILE school is out for Christmas, poets and bards in the Múscraí area and beyond are preparing to attend the annual Dáimh Scoil Mhúscraí bardic court which is being held on Wednesday next, Decemeber 28.
The Dáimh Scoil, which was founded in 1925, has been held annually since then but experienced a hiatus like many events during the pandemic.
This year’s event will be held in Áras Éamonn Mac Suibhne in Cúil Aodha at 7.30pm on Wednesday ‘between two Christmasses’ as per tradition.
The event invites poets and those who appreciate the artform to come along and share what they’ve been writing during the year. The Cléireach - or clerk - sets a question in poetic form that challenges the poets to respond.
This year, An Cheist/The Question focuses on the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians and mankind’s hypocrisy in terms of the ongoing climate crisis. Heavy topics after the Christmas turkey but a good night of poetic fun is guaranteed!
