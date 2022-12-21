Ireland’s only bardic poetry school to resume after pandemic recess

The founders of Dáimh Scoil Mhúscraí Uí Fhloinn, Ireland's only bardic court, were Pádraig Ó Crualaoi, Pádraig Mac Suibhne and Dómhall Ó Ceocháin. The court has been held annually since 1925.

WHILE school is out for Christmas, poets and bards in the Múscraí area and beyond are preparing to attend the annual Dáimh Scoil Mhúscraí bardic court which is being held on Wednesday next, Decemeber 28.

The Dáimh Scoil, which was founded in 1925, has been held annually since then but experienced a hiatus like many events during the pandemic.