Ireland’s first hospital-based ‘centre of excellence’ specialising in women’s health opens at Cork site

Ken Carroll, CNM2 (Cork) with RTÉ’s Maura Durrane at the opening of the new Cork centre.

Minister Michael McGrath at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork with (L-R): Hazel Griffin, clinic nurse (Cork); Tony McLoughlin, theatre manager (Tralee); Michelle O’Brien, CNM1 (Killarney); Ken Carroll, CNM2 (Cork); Sonia O’Driscoll, assistant director of nursing (Dublin); Sarah O’Donovan, CNM2 (Dublin); Marie Hayes (Fermoy), director of nursing and Elaine Dilloughery, CNM2 (Tralee). Photos: Don MacMonagle.

IRELAND’S first centre of excellence for women’s health within a dedicated hospital setting has been officially opened in Cork at the Mater Private Network in Mahon.

The new Centre was opened by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath in the company of Mater Private Network board chair Fergus Clancy, fellow board member, hospital staff & management and RTÉ presenter Maura Durrane.

The new consultant centre is one element of a €5.5 million capital investment by the Mater Private Network Cork over the past two-years, which has also seen the development of two new operating theatres and a day ward at the hospital, in the process creating 50 new jobs.

Read More

Read More

Read More

It will provide comprehensive and convenient care to females from pre-puberty (>16-years-old) to post-menopause, providing prompt, specialised care encompassing gynae, urology, pre & post obstetric care and pelvic health.

The new service will be further supported through referrals to other Mater Private specialities available at the Cork site, including women’s cardiology, gastro and general surgery, with GP Rapid Access for women’s health services.

It is also envisaged that the new centre will provide additional outpatients physio, wellness, dietetics, and aesthetics services.

Professor Barry O’Reilly, consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Mater Private said he moved to the Network two-years ago “for this precise reason.”

“They shared the vision I had for a centre of excellence. It’s the single biggest investment by the private healthcare sector into women’s health. I’m immensely proud of the support I’ve had from the Mater Private board and locally from the managing director, Martin Clancy in making this dream and vision a reality,” said Professor O’Reilly.

Mater Private Network CEO, John Hurley, said the new centre would put patients at the centre of managing their own health in “a safe and respectful environment”.

“Until now, there was no overall private women’s healthcare facility nationally providing comprehensive, specialised care for women’s health issues,” said Mr Hurley.

“We are committed to increasing access to healthcare opportunities by engaging in community partnerships, advancing referral systems for GPs,” he added.

For more information about the Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork, visit www.MaterPrivate.ie.