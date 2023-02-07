IRD Duhallow to host series of public meetings to discuss ideas and plans proposed by communities across region

THE IRD Duhallow rural development company will host a series of public meeting across its coverage area during February and March, offering individuals and groups an opportunity to discuss ideas and plans for their respective communities.

AN IRD spokesperson said the information gleaned from the meetings would feed into their LEADER and Social Inclusion plans for the Duhallow region.

Established in 1989 and based at the James O’Keeffe Institute in Newmarket, IRD Duhallow combines the efforts and resources of various state bodies, local authorities, local community groups and individual entrepreneurs for the benefit of the local areas.

Its main objective is to establish and to support initiatives directed towards the generation of enterprise for the benefit and welfare of communities in Duhallow who may be deprived due to rural population, immigration, lack of training, economic deprivation or poor infrastructure.

To date IRD Duhallow has supported more than 37 geographically-based communities and in excess of 60 issue-based groups across a wide variety of interest spheres from youth to women, lone parents, mental health, sporting, educational, cultural and environmental groups.

Times and dates for all the planned community meetings can be found be following the events link at www.irdduhallow.com.

One of the first public meetings will take place on Wednesday, February at 8pm in the Edel Quinn, Kanturk.

The spokesperson said representatives from the IRD Duhallow board will and staff will attend the meeting, offering feedback from prior meetings and consultation.

“The information collected will inform future planning for the area. It is important that the meetings are well attended to make sure that the needs of your community are included in future funding,” said the IRD spokesperson.

“Please encourage everyone, both young and old as well as those not already involved in the community groups to attend. We want to hear your voice,” they added.