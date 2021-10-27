Intrepid Donoughmore duo to reach dizzying heights in fundraising abseil

Julie Twomey and her aunt Mary Lynch will abseil down Dublin’s Generator Skyview Tower on Saturday to raise much-needed funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

IT TAKES a lot of guts and a good head for heights to climb 244 steps to the top of the Generator Skyview Tower in Dublin and then abseil back down the outside of the imposing structure to the ground 190-feet below.

That is exactly how Donoughmore woman Julie Twomey and her 72-year-old aunt Mary Lynch, who is originally from Donoughmore but now lives in Nenagh, plan to spend next Saturday afternoon to raise much needed funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The intrepid duo are no strangers to dizzying heights, having abseiled from the roof of Croke Park, only half the height of the Skyview Tower, two-years ago in aid of the charity.

In fact this will be Mary’s third time taking part in a charity abseil in memory of her late mother Julia O’Sullivan who passed away from Motor Neurone Disease in 1993.

Since then she, her sisters Marion Twomey (Julie’s mum), Nora Fagin and Esther Naughton, have held numerous fundraising events for the charity, raising thousands of Euros for its vital work and the ongoing research to help find a cure for the disease in the process.

Julie said Saturday’s abseil will be particularly poignant as her aunt is almost the same age that her grandmother was when she passed away.

“It may seem like a daunting thing to do, particularly for a woman in her 70s, but Mary has never been the type of person to shy away from a challenge. Particularly in aid of a cause that is so close to our family’s hearts. We are all so proud of her bravery,” said Julie.

She said the association does an incredible amount of work on the ground for people with the disease through outreach programmes, funding specialist equipment and counselling for patients and their families.

“They also are helping to fund research because while we cannot yet slow the progression or cure the disease, we can help to improve quality of life. Given that 80% of its income comes from donations and fundraising events, it is important to us as a family we do what we can to help them in memory of my grandmother,” said Julie.

She said that while she does not yet feel nervous, there may well be a different perspective on things from 190-feet above solid ground.

“We will see on Saturday, but as Mary says we are committed to it now - so we might as well just go for it,” she grinned.

“So far we have raised more than €1,000 and are hoping to double that amount,” she added

To donate to the fundraiser visit www.idonate.ie/JulieMaryabseil.