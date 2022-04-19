INTO elects Cork president for third year in succession

John Driscoll, the newly elected President of the Irish National Teachers Organisation, succeeds Joe McKeown in the role.

CORK City native John Driscoll has been elected as the incoming President of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Deputy Principal at the Star of the Sea Primary School in Passage West and has been an active member of the INTO for several years, serving as an office holder at Branch, District and National level.

For the past year, Mr Driscoll has served as Vice President to fellow Cork man, Joe McKeown, the outgoing President. Mr McKeown in his turn succeeded North Cork teacher Mary Magner as President.

The election took place at this week’s INTO Congress which was held in Killarney, the first congress not held online since the beginning of the pandemic.