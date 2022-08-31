International Horse Trials at Millstreet a success

Millstreet had reason to celebrate the successful staging of the International Horse Trials last weekend, hosted in the spectacular setting of both the Green Glens Complex and Drishane Castle.

Perfect weather and a brilliant atmosphere greeted huge numbers who arrived into the Duhallow venue from all over the world. It was blue skies all around and competitors and their connections enjoyed world-class facilities in Millstreet.

The dressage and show-jumping phases were on an all-weather surface in the Green Glens Arena. The fare switched to the Drishane Castle estate for the cross country phase against the backdrop of Clara Mountain.

