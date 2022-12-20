Cork

Interim examiner appointed to Fermoy ice cream maker Silver Pail

High Court told that despite its financial woes company can survive if new investors are found

Silver Pail managing director Thea Murphy pictured last year after the company secured a €1.4million deal with retail giant Tesco. Photo: Naoise Culhane.

Bill Browne

DESPITE the High Court appointment of an interim examiner on Monday it is hoped that the Fermoy-based Silver Pail Dairy, will be able to remain in business – saving the jobs of up to 90 full-time seasonal staff.

Founded in 1978 by Michael Murphy Silver Pail, has grown to become Ireland largest independent ice-cream and frozen dessert manufacturers, winning a multitude of Irish and international awards along the way.

