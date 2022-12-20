Interim examiner appointed to Fermoy ice cream maker Silver Pail

DESPITE the High Court appointment of an interim examiner on Monday it is hoped that the Fermoy-based Silver Pail Dairy, will be able to remain in business – saving the jobs of up to 90 full-time seasonal staff.

Founded in 1978 by Michael Murphy Silver Pail, has grown to become Ireland largest independent ice-cream and frozen dessert manufacturers, winning a multitude of Irish and international awards along the way.

However, the impact of a reduction in sales during the Covid pandemic, combined with rising energy bills and the increasing cost of base ingredients such as milk and cream have put increasing pressure on the company’s financial resources.

The High Court was told that Silver Pail is in debt to the tune of more than €4 million to creditors and owns almost €2.5million to revenue.

Some suppliers, equally impacted by rising operational costs, had been insisting on immediate cash payments for goods. It is also understood Silver Pail has been in contact with energy suppliers to ensure its power is not cut off.

While the company had been in discussions with potential investors to secure additional working capital, the talks broke down without resolution resulting in a deepening cash flow crisis.

However, High Court was told that an independent report concluded Silver Pail could remain in business upon completion of a major restructuring process.

Despite its current financial difficulties Silver Pail has strong customer base, holding significant contracts with Tesco, Dunnes Stores and Musgraves, leading to speculation that the company may yet attract strong investor interest.

With this in mind Silver Pail sought approval from the court to appoint an examiner, giving the company and its related entity Havana Company Ltd protection for creditors.

While it was made clear that the company was insolvent, Mr Justice O’Moore accepted the findings of the independent report, agreeing to the appointment of an interim examiner.

Insolvency expert Shane McCarthy of KPMG has been appointed to the, with his formal appointment expected to be ratified when the matter returns before the court next month.

While the Murphy family is hopeful that they could continue to be involved in the business, the company’s future will now rest entirely with the examiner and its creditors and potential investors.

Cork county councillor and Fermoy-based businessman Noel McCarthy said news of Silver Pail’s financial difficulties had come as something of a shock.

“The company is one of Fermoy’s largest employers and I hope that for the sake of its employee’s agreement can be reached with potential investors to ensure the company remains operational,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“Should the company be forced to close it would come as a bitter blow to the local economy,” he added.