Installing water softeners in council houses beyond means of authority

If untreated limescale build-up on domestic appliances due to hard water with a high mineral content can render items unusable.

A SENIOR County Council has said the authority does not have the money to install water softening systems in local authority houses impacted by hard water problems.

The issue was raised by Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG) who requested the council look at the feasibility of installing water softeners in homes, citing problems experienced at homes on the Hazel Glen area of Mallow fed by the Box Cross supply as an example.

“People have told me showers, dishwashers and washing machines and in some cases heating systems are in trouble due to the build-up of limescale in what are relatively new houses,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“Technicians are telling residents they need water softeners to tackle the problem. However, these cost up to €2,000, which they simply can’t not afford, particularly if they are renting,” he added.

Cllr Liam Madden (FG) said houses in other local areas faced similar problems, asking it the problem could be addressed at source by Irish Water rather than on an individual house-to-house basis.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) said he would have thought that if an appliance in a local authority house is deemed unusable it was up to the authority to replace it.

“So there are also costs involved in not having a water softener installed. Has a cost/benefit analysis been done on this?”

The local authority’s director of Housing Services, Maurice Manning, said the issue had been addressed on a county-wide bases at a recent council meeting.

He said hard water was a natural characteristic of much of Ireland’s drinking water supply, and that Irish Water does not soften water as source as are no health risks associated with hard water, softening water can remove beneficial minerals and can render water undrinkable for some at risk groups due to an increase in sodium content and that there was no legislative requirement to do so.

Mr Manning said the council’s housing department does not install water softening equipment into its social units, saying to do so would place a significant financial burden in terms of capital outlay and maintenance costs “with negligible discernible benefit”

“That cost would have to met from the council’s own resources. The cost of installing water softening systems in all of the areas of the county where hard water problems exist is beyond the means of the current housing budget,” said Mr Manning.

In response to Cllr Murphy’s query, Mr Manning said the council does not replace appliances affected by hard water issues, adding that was a matter for individual tenants.

“”In this regard tenants are advised to contact Irish Water through their website for advice and tips that can be used to prevent the build up of limescale on appliances and systems,” said Mr Manning.