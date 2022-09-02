INMO warns of impending ‘bleak winter’ at overcrowded hospitals

Both the Cork University and Mercy University Hospitals appealed for people with non-urgent medical issues not to attend emergency departments at various times during August as the amount of people waiting on trolleys for treatment hit record numbers.

THE Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned of a “very bleak winter” ahead for Irish hospitals after figures revealed the number of patients waiting on trolleys reached its highest August total for 17-years.

The most recent INMO monthly ‘Trolley Watch’ report showed there were 9,603 patients waiting for treatment in hospitals across the country – representing a staggering 160% increase on the figure for August 2006.

This was the third time this year that the monthly record figure had been broken, with the INMO warning that worse was to come unless immediate action was taken to address the issue.

The figures for Cork make for bleak reading, with the Cork University Hospital (CUH) the third most overcrowded in the country as 919 patients were left waiting for a bed. This was the second highest August figure for the CUH since 2006, beaten only by the 2019 August total of 1,051.

The INMO report showed that the CUH was the third most overcrowded Irish hospital during the month behind University Hospital Galway (1,166 patients) and University Hospital Limerick (1,130 patients).

The figure for the Mercy University Hospital stood at 345, which according to INMO report was the highest August monthly figure recorded for the hospital.

As of Friday morning, there were 33 patients waiting for treatment at the CUH and 13 at the Mercy University Hospital.

The INMO August monthly report has come off the back of appeals issued by management at both the CUH and the Mercy for people not to attend their emergency departments due to a surge in patients.

This was the seventh such appeal issued by the Mercy Hospital this year, with management saying it was experiencing high demand for its emergency department services to an increase in the attendance of acutely ill patients.

The hospital said it had implemented its ‘escalation plan’, which involved opening additional ‘surge beds’ and where possible using other hospitals and community settings for medical procedures.

Management at both hospitals urged people seeking non-urgent care to ‘explore all other options’ including consulting their GP/Southdoc or the local injury units on the northside of the city and in Mallow and Bantry.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the consistently high levels of overcrowding during the summer was “sounding the alarm bell for a very bleak winter” unless action was taken in the form of a fully funded winter plan.

“This plan should be published prior to the Emergency Taskforce reconvening on September. It is not good enough to publish a plan for winter when healthcare workers and patients are in the throes of a winter crisis,” she said.

Ms Phil Ní pointed out that for the first time since last September University Hospital was not at the top of the overcrowded list due improved operational procedures that have seen “significant results”.

“What has been implemented in University Hospital Limerick in the last six weeks must be replicated in other hospitals with chronic overcrowding problems. It should not take this union and its members consistently shining a spotlight on problems with overcrowding for action to be taken,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“As we head into a winter of unknowns in our health service, the Minister for Health and senior HSE management must make it their business to take every step that they can to protect nurses, midwives and patients,” she added.