INMO warn overcrowding in Cork city hospitals is ‘out of control’ and ‘dangerous’

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says overcrowding in Cork city hospitals is ‘out of control’ and has called for a bespoke plan to tackle the crisis.

On Monday the number of patients without beds reached record levels at both Cork University Hospital (CUH) – where there were 92 patients on trolleys – and at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) – where 40 patients were accommodated on trolleys – with a total of 132 patients been admitted to the hospitals without a bed.

According to the INMO’s daily ‘Trolley Watch’ service the situation had improved slightly on Tuesday though there were still large numbers of patients on trolleys at both facilities.

Tuesday’s Trolley Watch figures showed there were 69 patients on trolleys at CUH and 25 on trolleys at (MUH).

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Southern Region, Colm Porter said overcrowding in both major hospitals in Cork has “become out of hand”.

“With records being broken in both Cork University Hospital and the Mercy [on Monday]today. It is clear now that this warrants a national response from the Health Service Executive,” said Mr Porter.

“The situation in Cork University Hospital is continuing to deteriorate week on week. Our members are under significant pressure across all wards. The bed deficit that currently exists in CUH is impacting the ability of our members to carry out the safe care they have been trained to provide to patients.

“Immediate engagement is required to ensure that discharge facilities are available in the community and that all capacity that can be used from the private sector is being deployed,” Mr Porter said.

Meanwhile INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway said conditions at MUH over the last two weeks have proved “intolerable” for nurses.

“There are real concerns for nurse safety when it comes to fire safety and infection control due to the levels of overcrowding,” he said.

“Our members are calling it for what it is inside the Mercy – dangerous. Patients are being cared for near exit doors and in areas blocking fire safety equipment, this is not acceptable,” said Mr Conway.

In a joint statement management at both hospitals have asked the public to only attend their Emergency Departments (EDs) in the case of a genuine emergency and to explore all other options available before attending the CUH or MUH EDs.

“The EDs at CUH and MUH are currently experiencing increased level of activity due to the large volumes of patients presenting which may regrettably cause delays for some patients in the EDs. CUH has also experienced long standing issues with acute inpatient capacity which unfortunately results in a large number of patients having to endure lengthy waiting times for admission,” said the statement.

“CUH and MUH are working with HSE colleagues regionally and nationally to address this”.

“We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep ED services for the patients who need them most. However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority,” the joint statement concluded.

