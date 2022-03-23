INMO calls for ‘direct Ministerial intervention’ to tackle crisis at hospital emergency departments

The INMO said that following “record overcrowding” on Tuesday there had been “no let up in pressure on our hospitals”.

MANAGEMENT at the Cork University Hospital (CUH) has repeated an appeal for people not to attend its emergency department where possible as soaring patient numbers continue to put pressure on its resources.

The appeal came as figures revealed by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Union (INMO) revealed that on Wednesday morning there were 50 patients waiting on trolleys for treatment at the CUH – with that number likely to increase over the coming days.

In a statement issued on Wednesday management at the CUH said the emergency department was “exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days”.

“The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission and there is an increase in Covid-19 levels across the region,” read the statement.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the emergency department.”

The statement insisted that patient care was “paramount” at the CUH and the current situation was being treated “as a priority” by hospital management who “have taken steps to address it”.

However, they did not elaborate any further on what steps were being taken.

In a bid to ease the immediate pressure at the CUH, hospital management have once again requested that all patients with non-urgent medical needs “explore all other options” before attending the emergency department.

These include contacting their GP or South Doc, attending the local injuries units at Mallow and Bantry Hospitals or the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Campus in Cork City.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time,” concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, the INMO has said called for “direct Ministerial intervention” in order to tackle the trolley crisis in Cork and across the country.

The call came as their figures showed there were a total of 654 patients, including five under the age of 16, awaiting treatment on trolleys at emergency departments across the country.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said following the “record overcrowding” recorded on Tuesday “there has been no let up in pressure on our hospitals.”

She said that union members had been sounding the alarm daily to Government about the chronic overcrowding situation.

“The situation we now find ourselves in deserves immediate political intervention. It is not good enough for members of Government to comment on the situation our members find themselves in, we need to see direct action that will ease the pressure starting with the curtailing of non-emergency elective activity,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha

She said the inevitable outcomes of overcrowding were increased levels of stress on staff and reduced patient care.

“It is high-risk in normal times, but even more so during a pandemic. The INMO is once again calling on HIQA to urgently investigate the overcrowding issue in the hospital and make recommendations,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“INMO members from emergency departments across the country met Minister Donnelly two weeks ago to outline what steps need to be taken to alleviate the enormous pressure they are under. The Minister must take action today,” she added.