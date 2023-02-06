Inland Fisheries recruiting seasonal officers for Cork

A RECRUITMENT drive is underway aimed at recruiting seasonal fisheries officers for locations in counties across the country, including a number of positions in Cork.

The roles are being opened up by Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling.

The six-month posts will see the new recruits joining full-time teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Inland Fisheries Ireland HR director, Róisín Bradley said they are seeking suitably qualified candidates to fill seasonal protection and development roles who will play a vital part of the agency’s plans for the year ahead.

“Our new seasonal fisheries officers will be joining us on the front-lines, helping to protect, maintain and conserve this country’s natural resources,” said Ms Bradley.

She said as an environmental agency, Inland Fisheries place a huge emphasis on enforcement, protection and development.

“For example, our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat,” said Ms Bradley.

“At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations.”

Ms Bradley, said the new roles would particularly appeal to those who enjoy working in the great outdoors.

“Our officers working in protection will spend a lot of their time patrolling lakes, rivers and coastlines. While Officers working in development will also spend a lot of their time around lakes and rivers, as they build, repair and maintain structures,” said Ms Bradley.

“People who enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these roles in Cork very appealing and rewarding,” she added

Those interested in the seasonal roles can apply online at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, ahead of the February 21 deadline.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to launch a second recruitment drive later in the year for seasonal research assistants.