Injured and maggot infested kittens left to die by the roadside in Cork

One of the five dumped kittens discovered in a ditch on the Mitchelstown to Fermoy road.

AN animal welfare group has said there can be no excuse for dumping kittens by the roadside following a spate of incidents in the North Cork area over recent weeks.

Jackie Graham of the Mitchelstown-based Community Cats Network, which helps to get cats neutered, spoke about the most recent incident where five young kittens, one covered in maggots, were discovered by a woman walking her dogs on the Fermoy to Mitchelstown road.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on the C103 ‘Cork Today’ show, Ms Graham said she contacted a volunteer with the charity after initially finding a kitten by the road side.

After taking the kitten home, she and the volunteer returned to see if there were any more kittens.

“As they searched through briar’s they saw a swarm of bluebottles and found a small ginger kitten with its umbilical cords still attached. Maggots and bluebottles were in a large cut on its side,” said Ms Graham.

They subsequently found a further three kittens curled up together. All of the kittens were taken to a vet for treatment, but sadly the maggot-ridden one was too fare gone and had to be put to sleep. Despite being treated, two of the other kittens also died and one of the other two surviving ones had to had an eye removed.

Ms Graham said that she is aware of at least 10 kittens being dumped in the Mitchelstown/Fermoy area over the past two-weeks.

She said it was clearly obvious from the differing ages of the kittens that they had been indiscriminately dumped and left to die.

“The people who did this did not contact anyone for help, they dumped these poor kittens. I’m sure every animal welfare group in the country will tell you the same story,” said Ms Graham.

“We are not rescue group. For us its about getting cats neutered in the hope that of stopping this kind of thing happening. In this day and age there is simply no excuse for it. The message is to people to reach out for help. This kind of cruelty has to end,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust Ireland has revealed requests to the charity to surrender their unwanted dogs have increased by a staggering 212% as Covid restrictions ease.

The charity said it had received 515 such requests in the last three months alone – an average of eight a day – when compared to the figure of 165 over the same period in 2020.

It is understood that behavioural issues are most commonly cited as the reason owners, many of whom got their dogs during the so called ‘pandemic puppy boom’, wanted to surrender their dogs.