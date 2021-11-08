Initiative emphasises the ‘power and importance of corporate philanthropy’

Fiona Barry UCC student and scholarship recipient; Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean of the Business School, UCC; Jack Murphy, Founder & MD, FDC Group; Professor John O’Halloran, President UCC; Michael O'Driscoll, MD FDC Financial Services Ltd; Kerry Bryson, Director, Business Development and Advancement and UCC student and scholarship recipient Amy McMahon. Photo: Gerard McCarthy.

FOUR students from the UCC-based Cork University Business School have been unveiled as the 2021 recipients of prestigious scholarships established by the Rockchapel founder of one of the country’s top accountancy firms.

Now in its fourth year the Jack Murphy Scholarship programme, named after the founder and MD of the FDC Group, provides €12,500 per-annum to successful applicants along with a guaranteed work placement with the FDC operation.

This year’s successful recipients are Fiona Barry, Dylan Lane, Amy McMahon and Siobhan O’Driscoll.

By the time the five-year initiative runs its course, FDC will have invested €250,000 into the scholarship programme and given 20 UCC students a welcome opportunity to substantially enhance their future career prospects.

Aimed specifically at students from the MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development and its Management and Marketing equivalent, Mr Murphy said FDC had been impressed with the calibre of recipients and their contributions each has made during their placements within the company.

“FDC Group is delighted to support these students in their studies with UCC and offer them the opportunity to combine their theoretical knowledge with real-life practical experience while serving the business community,” said Mr Murphy.

He said the initiative and FDCs long-standing and successful relationship UCC has made and immense contribution to the “culture of innovation and growth” within the group.

“Former scholarship recipient and current FDC Group Marketing Associate, Andrea Piackova is a wonderful example of the programme’s success. We look forward to more, and to welcoming Fiona, Dylan, Amy and Siobhan as they take the first steps in their careers,” said Mr Murphy.

He said that in keeping with FDCs ambition of meeting the service needs of business and farming clients throughout rural Ireland, scholarship applicants are required to identify an important issue facing rural Ireland and propose a concise strategy to address that issue.

Professor Thia Hennessey, Dean of the Cork University Business School, said they were incredibly grateful to the FDC Group for their continuing support through the Jack Murphy scholarship programme.

“This partnership strengthens our ambition to help shape leaders for a sustainable future, offering talented students the opportunity to become business innovators who will place sustainability at the heart of their organisations,” said Professor Hennessey.

Alan Deasy, Head of Development at the College of Business and Law, said partnerships such as the one with the FDC Group enhance the long-term success of their MSc programmes and “emphasise the power and importance of corporate philanthropy”.

“On behalf of the programme directors involved, Dr Olive McCarthy, Dr Noreen Byrne, Dr Linda Murphy and Dr Dave Alton, we would like to sincerely thank FDC Group for their ongoing engagement and support.”