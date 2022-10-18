‘Inhumane conditions’ in Cork hospitals as 80 patients lie on trolleys, INMO says

At least 80 patients were lying on trolleys in the emergency departments of Cork's two main hospitals on Tuesday.

At least eighty patients were lying on trolleys in the emergency departments of Cork’s two main hospitals, Cork University Hospital and the Mercy University Hospital, on Tuesday as the main representative organisation for Irish nurses, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, said the overcrowding was leading to inhumane conditions.

The Executive Council of the INMO called for the HSE and Government to come up with an immediate operations plan to tackle chronic dangerous overcrowding in our emergency departments.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the organisation’s members were ‘once again sounding the alarm on grim conditions in each emergency department across thecountry. “Today (Tuesday) alone there are 526 patients without a bed.

“We know anecdotally that many nurses in emergency departments are moving to elsewhere in their hospital or are leaving the profession altogether because of the conditions in which they work and a lack of safe staffing.

"For example, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, eighteen nurses are needed for any given shift in the ED, our members there are reporting that in reality only 9-11 nurses are rostered for most shifts.

“In University Hospital Galway there are over 42 unfilled nursing vacancies in the Emergency Department.

“Nurses and midwives have just come out of the worst of COVID-19 and are now working in a system that is sleepwalking into another overcrowding crisis.

"Our members are demanding that the HSE’s recently published winter plan separates staffing for emergency department attendances and admitted patients.

"If the decision to cancel all elective care needs to be taken, then that decision must be made swiftly.

“It is now necessary that all those who have a role to play in improving the conditions in our emergency departments, including the Health and Information Quality Agency, the Health and Safety Authority and the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, attend the next Emergency Department Taskforce Meeting.

“Our emergency department nurses are not willing to put up with the conditions that they find themselves working in. “This is reflected in the high numbers of resignations. It is vital now that the HSE and Government meet with these nurses, hear their concerns and take immediate action.

"If numbers continue to rise on trolleys, coupled with extremely unsafe staffing, our Organisation will have no choice but to consult with members on the next steps.”

INMO President Karen McGowan said nurses or midwives didn’t believe the Department of Health or HSE were putting adequate measures in place to deal with the ‘stark increase’ of resignations among the ranks of the organisation.

"Our emergency department nurses can no longer cope with their workplace being the first port of call in many instances.

“If Government and HSE are serious about keeping Irish nurses in Irish hospitals then they must take immediate action on safe staffing, fast tracking recruitment and getting private hospitals on the pitch now.”