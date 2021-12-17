Infection figures in your area

People are urged to carry on taking precautions to protect themselves against infection by Covid.

WHILE reported COVID infections in Local Electoral Areas around Cork remain steady in many LEAs and are reducing slightly in others, the more transmissible Omnicron variant’s impact is lurking according to public health experts.

The latest figures, published on Friday, cover the period from Monday, November 29, until December 13.

According to these figures, there was a further reduction in the national average Covid infection rate from 1355.1 per 100,000 of the population to 1305.1 in the two week period.

After dipping to under 900 infections per 100,000 last week, Kanturk LEA’s infection figures have gone up again in this recording period with a return of 234 cases and an infection rate of 938.6. There had been 221 cases and an infection rate of 886.1 the previous Monday, December 6.

In nearby Mallow LEA, there were 332 cases last week - in this period the number of infections reported was slightly up, at 348 with an infection rate of 1193.5.

There was a sharp increase in reported cases in Fermoy in the two week period, up from 422 to 484 cases with an infection rate per 100,000 of the population of 1329.5, making this north Cork LEA one of the County’s nine Local Electoral Areas to exceed the national average rate.

Macroom LEA is another where the infection rate is above the national average. It stands at 1411.4 with 520 cases this week - slightly down on last week’s figure of 532 cases and an infection rate of 1441.2.

This is the first time in several weeks that the figures in Macroom have dipped.

It remains to be seen whether the LEA will be able to withstand an expected surge of infections fuelled by the Omnicron variant.

The LEA in Cork with the highest rate of infections is in Cobh where 1793.8 was recorded. There were 612 cases in the LEA. This was down on the previous week’s figures, 629 cases and an infection rate of 1843.7.

In Cork City, the South Central ward was the LEA with the highest infection rate, 388 cases and an infection rate of 1730.1. This was a significant increase on last week’s figure when a case load of 427 was recorded, producing an infection rate of 1104.3.

West Cork LEAs are still the wards with the lowest infection rates and case numbers. Bantry LEA had 146 cases and an infection rate of 651.1 while neighbouring Skibbereen had an infection rate of 799.2 with a caseload of 242. These were slightly down on last week’s figures.

The figures all around remain high and will concern public health officials who will be anxious that an Omnicron surge will lead to local hospitals being overwhelmed with seriously ill people. There doctors and nurses are already under severe pressure and increasingly anxious about what lies ahead. The UK experience with huge infection numbers provides a salutary lesson.