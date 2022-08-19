Indiependence Festival’s donations to Cork community top €150,000 over last decade

Brian Burke and Paul Hogan from Schools GAA Coaching were presented with a cheque by the ‘Indie’ organising committee member John Finn.

With memories of yet another successful Indiependence Music and Arts Festival still fresh in the mind, organisers of the Mitchelstown event have wasted no time putting preparations in place for ‘Indie 2023’.

A popular fixture on the summer festival calendar, Indie returned with a bang over the August bank-holiday weekend after a two-year Covid enforced hiatus, with a world class line -up that included Fatboy Slim, Bastille, Rudimental and Becky Hill.

With the first headline acts for next year’s festival set to be announced over the coming weeks, ‘early bird’ tickets for the summer 2023 extravaganza at its spiritual Deer Park Farm home will go on sale next Thursday (August 25) from 10am at www.ticketmaster.ie.

New for 2023, the weekend non-camping ticket for those who want to experience the festival atmosphere but also want to head home each night, while there is also the option of an arena VIP upgrade with weekend tickets.

The VIP tickets will give festival goes access to the Indie Garden Bar in the main arena that will have a full bar, DJ’s, ‘chill out’ areas and toilets.

The early bird prices are: Weekend arena only, €129; Weekend arena only – VIP upgrade, €159; Weekend camping, €149; and Weekend camping – VIP upgrade, €179.

*All tickets include booking fees, additional charges may apply.

While Indie may have grown into one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, the roots of the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival are firmly planted within the community of Mitchelstown and the surrounding area.

That is something that the organising team behind Indie, which attracts thousands of music fans to the town each year providing a massive boost to the local economy, has always recognised and celebrated.

From its very inception they have been keen to give something back to the locality, each year donating a portion of the proceeds from the festival back to local causes, with more than €150,000 having been given to clubs and charities over the past decade.

This year’s beneficiaries are: the Special Friends of Mitchelstown (€7,500), Schools GAA Coaching (€2,500), Croi Cora (€1,000), Mitchelstown Rugby Club (€1,000), Tearmonn Ui Chaoimh (€1,000), Mitchelstown GAA (€500), Mitchelstown Community Council (€500), Mitchelstown Ladies Football (€500) and Park United FC (€500).

Indiependence co-founder and organiser Shane Dunne that from the very start of the organising committee have always been keen to give something back to the local community.

“Indie is hugely important to Mitchelstown and Mitchelstown is hugely important to Indie. We’ve always wanted to share our customers with the town and the town has supported us hugely so we’ll do everything we can to maintain that symbiotic relationship,” said Shane.

“As a few lads from Mitchelstown, nothing makes us happier than seeing pubs, shops & restaurants full around the town on Indie weekend,” he added.